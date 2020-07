Eric Corhouse of the Glens Falls Independents was among the Independent Collegiate Baseball League's Performers of the Week announced on Monday.

Corhouse, who played for South High and SUNY Adirondack and is now a junior at Clarkson, went six innings and struck out five in a 3-2 loss to the Albany Dutch last week. The league also honored Nick Kondo of Amsterdam, Ryan McGee of the Dutch and Chris Salamida of the Athletics.