CHESTERTOWN — Tommy Conway of Chestertown was one of four racers to beat the "Cougar" in Sunday's Race the Cougar 5K at North Warren Central School.
Conway finished the race in 22:07. Timothy Hanaburgh, Hunter Jordan and Coleman Swartz also beat out the Cougar. Megan Bruno of Chestertown was the top female finisher in 25:28, followed by Laci Bruno and Tammy Decker.
