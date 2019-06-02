{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTOWN — Tommy Conway of Chestertown was one of four racers to beat the "Cougar" in Sunday's Race the Cougar 5K at North Warren Central School.

Conway finished the race in 22:07. Timothy Hanaburgh, Hunter Jordan and Coleman Swartz also beat out the Cougar. Megan Bruno of Chestertown was the top female finisher in 25:28, followed by Laci Bruno and Tammy Decker.

