SCHENECTADY — Hudson Falls native Connor Murphy, a goaltender for the Union College men's ice hockey team, recently wrapped up his senior season with the Dutchmen.

Union dropped a 6-4 loss to Princeton on Saturday night in the first round of the ECAC playoffs, ending its season at 14-19-2. Murphy made 21 saves in his final collegiate game.

One of the Dutchmen's senior captains, Murphy finished his career tied for sixth all-time in career shutouts with five, and eighth on the all-time Division I career saves list with 1,796. He finished with a two-year record of 26-35-4.

Murphy finished the season with a 12-17-1 record, a 3.34 goals-against average, a .888 save percentage and 736 saves. He was Union's Most Valuable Player in 2021-22 after transferring from Northeastern.