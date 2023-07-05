CALGARY — Hudson Falls native Connor Murphy, a goaltender who recently graduated from Union College, signed Wednesday with the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Murphy, 24, went 12-17-1 as a senior at Union, finishing with a 3.34 goals-against average. In 91 collegiate games at Union and Northeastern, he finished with 35-44-7 record.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Murphy signed an AHL standard player contract with the Wranglers, the top affiliate of the Calgary Flames.

The Wranglers also signed former Adirondack Thunder defenseman Jarrod Gourley, a Calgary native who split time in Glens Falls and Utica last season. Gourley, 24, played 38 games with the ECHL's Thunder last season, finishing with 13 points.