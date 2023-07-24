With his American Hockey League contract officially signed, it’s time for Connor Murphy to get down to work.

The Hudson Falls native actually signed his contract offer months ago, but it was officially announced earlier this month by the Calgary Wranglers, just before the team’s three-day development camp in Calgary. The Wranglers are the AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames — in 2014-15, they were the Glens Falls-based Adirondack Flames.

“Obviously, it’s one thing to sign a contract — it’s another thing to show up to camp in shape and be prepared for it, body feeling good and mentally ready,” said Murphy, the former Union College goaltender. “That’s a whole different challenge in itself — now you actually have to do what is expected of you.”

Murphy has to report to training camp by Sept. 12. If all goes well, Murphy could find himself between the pipes with the Wranglers this season.

“It’s a huge honor, it’s something I’ve been working for and hoping for since I started playing hockey,” he said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity, and grateful to everyone who got me to this point.”

Murphy, who turns 25 in September, has maturity and experience on his side. He has already made a couple of big jumps in his hockey career — going from CP Dynamo in premier travel hockey to juniors, then moving from the junior hockey ranks to NCAA Division I. He played two years each at Northeastern and Union, compiling a 35-44-7 record, including a 12-17-1 mark last season with a 3.34 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage with the Dutchmen.

“It really prepared me to understand what it’s like to play at the next level,” Murphy said. “That freshman year (at Northeastern) alone prepared me for what it’s like to jump to the pro level (from college).

At Northeastern, Murphy did not see much action his first season, but started his entire sophomore year before transferring to Union.

“It might not be the greatest start, but you have to adjust to the speed and the level of play,” he said. “It’s going to be challenging, but I’m definitely going to be prepared.”

Days after his career at Union ended, Murphy was invited to Calgary on an amateur tryout contract and spent three weeks there, learning about the organization and showing what he can do.

Since returning home, Murphy said he’s been skating three times a week and working out daily. He works with his goalie coach, Bryan McDonald at Union College, and helps out with McDonald’s goalie camp in Schenectady.

“I’m working on my quickness getting across the crease on my feet — that’s been a huge focal point for me,” Murphy said.

At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Murphy is an imposing figure in goal. At the Wranglers’ July 6-8 development camp, he got more pointers from the team’s goalie development coach, Mackenzie Skapski, working on sharp-angle plays.

“He was showing me some footwork that I hadn’t done before — very simple movements, and I’m working with Bryan to incorporate that into my workouts,” Murphy said. “I think it’ll make a big difference for me on those sharp-angle plays and post play — getting across the ice as efficiently as I can.”

Murphy said he was happy with his performance at the development camp.

“I’m feeling super-confident, I’m comfortable with where my game is at,” he said. “During the development camp I felt really strong on the ice. I was seeing plays well and I made some good saves.”

He has also gotten a close-up view on how Wranglers’ goalie Dustin Wolf — the reigning AHL MVP and two-time AHL Goalie of the Year — prepares himself.

“When I was there for three weeks (in March), they were in the middle of their season, so I was skating with him every day,” Murphy said. “His work ethic is the best I’ve ever seen. The things he can do on and off the ice are incredible. He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s definitely the hardest-working guy on the team. It really shows in what he does on the ice. He’s definitely somebody I can learn from.”