Connor Murphy gets pro's eye view of hockey

Connor Murphy may not know exactly what he wants to do with his eventual degree in economics, but he definitely knows what he wants after Union College: a shot at playing professional hockey.

Earlier this month, the incoming senior goalie got a sneak peek at pro hockey when he was invited to the Detroit Red Wings' development camp in Detroit.

On top of improving his goaltending skills, Murphy said he learned a lot about how pro athletes take care of their bodies before and after games and workouts.

"It was obviously a big honor just to be invited to the camp," Murphy, a 23-year-old Hudson Falls native, said in a phone interview Friday. "It was a really big learning experience. I learned how to do the things professional players do to prepare, recover and eat right. That was the big takeaway for me, and how I can incorporate that into my game now."

At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Murphy presents an imposing figure in goal. Last season — his first at Union after transferring from Northeastern University — he racked up a 14-18-3 record, with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. His 1,060 saves set a Dutchmen single-season record.

One area Murphy said he's working on is reading how plays are developing in front of him, and keeping an awareness of where he is in the crease.

"I'm working on controlling my depth — when a play is coming in, I tend to get a little bit aggressive and I get out too far in the crease," he said. "I'm learning to sit back a little more and control where I can get across if there's a pass. I'm learning to read the play better, get my eyes on the puck first and see where they're going, turning my head quicker — little details to tune up. As long as I can get those things dialed in, I'll be pretty good, but there's always things to work on."

Murphy said he was contacted by Phil Osaer, the Red Wings' head of goalie scouting and development, and invited to the team's July 10-14 development camp.

Murphy, who turns 24 on Sept. 1, took a rather circuitous route to Union.

While attending Hudson Falls High School, Murphy played premier travel hockey with the CP Dynamo in Clifton Park. Midway through his senior year, he began playing junior hockey in Springfield, Massachusetts, and made stops in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Topeka, Kansas; and New Jersey before landing with the Carleton Place Canadians, where he enjoyed an outstanding 2018-19 season in the Central Canada Hockey League.

"I was all over the map for a few years," Murphy said.

At age 21, Murphy began his college career at Northeastern in Boston. However, after two seasons, he decided to enter the transfer portal — and ended up much closer to home, at Union College in Schenectady.

"It was hockey-related — there were some situations that I didn't feel comfortable with, just in terms of playing time," Murphy said. "I wanted to take advantage of the COVID transfer situation. Luckily enough, within hours of me entering the transfer portal, Union was the first school to reach out to me. (Assistant coach John Ronan) reached out to me and said, 'We have a spot for you.'"

Murphy said he was already familiar with the coaching staff, which includes his longtime goalie coach, Bryan McDonald, with whom he has worked since he started playing in goal.

"Our team didn't do as well as we hoped, but we picked it up later in the season and we got to the second round of the (ECAC) playoffs," Murphy said.

Murphy, who started playing hockey as early as he could, moved into the goal at the squirt level, 9-10 years old.

"I've loved it ever since," he said. "I tried to do it earlier than my parents wanted me to — they wanted me to work on being a skater first, but I've always been obsessed with the gear."

He has learned the importance of mental preparation over the years.

"Goalie is a very individual position within the team," Murphy said. "You have to find it within yourself, and there's things you have to push through. You want to give your team the best chance to win."

So improving not only the finer points of goaltending, but also his ability to stay on the ice and injury-free through better nutrition and recovery, are all Murphy's takeaways from the Red Wings' camp.

"Obviously I want to remember as many things as I can, take things more seriously with recovery and preparation, and translate the things I learned to work on with my goalie coach here," Murphy said.

"I'm really not looking past this coming season, but I'm hoping I can play pro somewhere," he added. "I'm definitely going to try and see what happens."