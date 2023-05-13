Connor Bovair dreamed of one day pitching for a Division I baseball program.

The fact that he ended up doing just that, ah, now there's a story.

Two years ago, after playing one season at Siena College, the former South Glens Falls standout threw his cap in the NCAA transfer portal to explore his options.

One of his coaches told another coach about Bovair, and he told a coach that he knew — and now Bovair is a weekend starter for the University of North Carolina.

"I was looking for a change of scenery — to see baseball from a different perspective," Bovair said by phone last week. "Honestly, I wanted to do something different, go someplace where I didn't have to throw indoors in the winter. I wanted to see what was out there."

We'll let Tar Heels pitching coach Bryant Gaines pick up the story from there.

"A guy I know, Onel Garcia, coaches a travel team in Florida," Gaines said by phone Friday. "He reached out to me about this pitcher who had entered the portal. He said his son (Casey Garcia) was an assistant coach at Siena, and he told him this pitcher is their No. 1 and we should take a look at him.

"That was the first year that we really started looking at transfers," Gaines added. "So I went online and watched his video, and I liked what I saw. I contacted Connor and found out that he always had a dream of playing at UNC. We had a great conversation, and we liked him not just from his physical ability but from a (mental) makeup standpoint. … It was a no-brainer on our part."

Making the move from everything familiar — a big fish in a small pond — to the big new world of a Power Five conference program has worked out better than Bovair imagined.

"Going to Siena, I was 45 minutes from home, my sister went there, I had people that I knew there," said Bovair, 20, who is majoring in exercise and sports science. "Then I traveled 12 hours away to a school with 30,000 kids — it was definitely a big adjustment, but it's been great.

"Going from Siena, the biggest attendance I played in front of was maybe 400 or 500," he said. "In the ACC championship last year, I'm pitching in front of 11,000."

Now a junior, Bovair has been a consistent starter on the mound for the Tar Heels. A 6-foot-1, 210-pound right-hander, he can mix heat and off-speed pitches well, and has improved over his two seasons in powder blue.

"Compared to where he was last year, he's gotten better and better," Gaines said. "This year, he's a guy that we really want to depend on, and hopefully he continues that down the stretch. He's had a good overall season, and you can only get excited about where he's going to be in the future."

Heading into the final week of the regular season before the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Bovair is 4-2 in 13 appearances, with 52 strikeouts and 21 walks in 66 innings pitched, and a 4.77 earned-run average. In his best outing, a 5-2 win last month over Notre Dame, he worked eight innings of three-hit ball, with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Last year, Bovair had a 5-4 record and a 5.50 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 32 walks in 54 innings at North Carolina. As a freshman at Siena in 2021, he was the Saints' Male Rookie of the Year with a 4-5 mark, a 5.34 ERA, 75 strikeouts and 20 walks in 55 2/3 innings of work — but that was facing Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference hitters, not ACC bats.

"Overall, I'm in a better headspace," Bovair said. "In the ACC, you're going to get hit, you're going to give up home runs. You're playing against the best of the best in the ACC. In high school and at Siena, I was getting away with certain pitches, getting away with throwing fastballs.

"Playing against the best makes me better, as well," he added.

Bovair has learned much more about the craft of pitching — mechanics, hitting his spots, pitch choice — and gotten a boost from analytics. Getting in better shape since arriving in Chapel Hill has also helped him, particularly with holding his velocity throughout innings, Bovair said.

"I've been impressed with his durability," Gaines said. "He can log a good number of innings and still maintain speed and command of his pitches. He's improved a lot against left-handed hitters, and his changeup has gotten better. He can face a left-handed-heavy lineup and neutralize it."

The baseball analytics at North Carolina is a student-run resource that helps pitchers be more effective.

"The cool thing about being down here is we have a whole analytic team of about 10 people at the school. They're geniuses, really," Bovair said. "Every time we throw, they make calculations based on your spin rates and how the ball moves in the zone. Everyone throws different, so they break it down and show you how your pitches can be more effective.

"I understand how my ball moves when I throw my fastball, changeup or slider," he added. "I have a high-spin fastball, and they showed me I have more success when I'm throwing up and down in the zone. It was eye-opening to see how my pitches move."

Bovair said the analytics takes the pressure off of him.

"You go into games knowing what your stuff does, and we get feedback even in the middle of an inning," he said. "If my fastball is moving in a way that's different, the analytics team will let the pitching coaches know what adjustments can make how I'm pitching more successful."

Gaines appreciates how coachable Bovair is, his willingness to work hard and tweak his pitches.

"His overall command has gotten better — he's thrown a lot more strikes this year," Gaines said. "He gives up some hits, too, but when you're in the zone and you're attacking the zone, good things are going to happen for you."

Bovair has always had a crackling fastball, but he has gotten more mileage out of his changeup and slider lately.

"Striking guys out on a heater is the best feeling," he said. "But I have good success with my changeup. I've always thrown it the same way — they really didn't mess with it too much. They like the way it moved, so I haven't really changed my grip on that.

"My slider — that's one of the pitches where I had it, but it wasn't too outstanding," Bovair added. "We messed with it a lot and I developed a good slider with consistency."

More than his pitching abilities, Gaines appreciates the mental aspect of Bovair's game.

"One of his best traits is he's extremely competitive, and he's a winner," Gaines said. "Like most competitive athletes, he's hard on himself. That's usually the case when you put in a ton of work to be successful. Nobody's perfect, but he's going to be prepared for every game. Our team feeds off it — they know he's put in the work."

That hard work and preparation has fueled Bovair's hopes to be drafted next year, but his more immediate goal is helping the Tar Heels (32-17) earn a spot in the College World Series. Last year they fell one game short of qualifying.

"Last year I was uneasy, now I've worked by butt off to get here," Bovair said. "I feel prepared, I just go in and pitch, and whatever happens, happens."

"Guys like Connor, they're winners and they want to win," Gaines said. "To get the best of Connor Bovair, you've got to beat him. He's not going to beat himself."