GLENS FALLS — Connor Bovair was looking for some extra innings of work this summer before the Major League Baseball draft.

Monday evening, Bovair — a rising senior at the University of North Carolina — took the mound at East Field for the Glens Falls Dragons, throwing the first four innings for the hometown PGCBL team.

“It’s nice to get home, throw in front of my family, who don’t get to see me a lot being farther away,” said Bovair, a former South Glens Falls standout. “I haven’t been on the mound in a couple weeks, just from season end, traveling back home. It’s nice to get back in the swing of things. I felt OK, but looking to build off it.”

A right-hander, Bovair looked strong from the start, throwing 57 pitches, allowing one hit — a double up the third-base line — and one walk with six strikeouts. He said he was on a pitch count of about 60. He needed just eight pitches in a 1-2-3 third inning.

“It’s nothing strict,” he added. “My last inning today was a longer, more stressful inning — 57 was a good marker, then next week I’ll increase that a little bit and go from there.”

“He had total command, he could throw different pitches at different times — I was very impressed with him,” Dragons pitching coach Pete Brown said. “You can tell he’s polished, compared to a lot of guys we see in this league. When did you ever seen the catcher have to really make an effort to catch a ball?”

It was only the defense behind him that faltered, committing three errors to allow two unearned runs in the fourth inning. That saddled Bovair with the loss in what became an 11-0 defeat at the ends of the Utica Blue Sox. Four relievers gave up six hits and nine runs, dropping Glens Falls to 3-6 in the PGCBL East Division.

“Three errors — it was nothing to do with him,” Brown said. “The tone was set in the first inning when we screwed up that grounder to put a man on first with no outs. That should’ve been an out.”

Even then, Bovair looked calm and collected despite it being the first time he had even appeared with the team.

Bovair said he reached out to the Dragons looking for some work before the MLB draft, set for July 9-11 in Seattle.

He said he’d like to “try to get around 20 innings here — whether that’s three, four starts, it really doesn’t matter. Stay on a schedule and just throw well, that’s the goal.”

Bovair said the MLB draft would take care of itself.

“It’s something I try to not focus on too much — if it happens, it happens,” he said. “It would be awesome, but I also have a year to go back to school if I do and I would look forward to that, as well. Either way, whatever happens, I’ll be excited.”

