Commentary: High school sports, how we got here, where we're headed

The high school sports season begins on Monday. Good luck finding an athlete.
In fact, if you see an area athlete, you may be breaking the rules. The few events that will take place — pretty much just varsity tennis, cross country and golf in the Foothills Council — are closed to the public.
The dominoes have been falling over the past month in a process that had to be wrenching for student-athletes. First the state government, then state sports officials, then Section II made their decisions. Local schools and leagues were left with just a few days to sort out the rest. The whole thing came wrapped in a twisted tangle of issues like dwindling state aid, pages of new regulations and the medical concerns.
I know everybody is trying their best, but there has to be a better way.
If you're alarmed by the lack of high school sports now, then you'd best avoid thinking about the future. Unless there's a sea change in thinking, the outlook is bleak for anything that resembles a normal winter sports season.
Basketball, hockey and wrestling are all classified as high-risk sports. Local schools won't even play moderate risk sports now, and that's with a comparatively low infection rate in Warren and Washington counties.
I hope you're not hanging your hopes on a vaccine. Even if a vaccine is approved in October, it'll take months to produce the stuff and inoculate 300 million Americans. And it may take 2-4 weeks for each person to build up antibodies. And it may take a second dose. And it may not be 100 percent effective.
The folks at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association have come up with this idea for a Fall II season that would jam postponed fall sports into the 2021 spring semester. The plan comes from the good hearts of people who want to give every athlete a chance to play their chosen sport, but the whole thing looks unrealistic to me.
I can only restate what I said last month: I think it will be challenging enough to get in the winter and spring seasons.
Some of you have strong opinions about whether high schools should be playing right now. The reality is, this is a complicated subject with lots of issues at play. I don't envy school leaders who have to make these decisions.
Here are just two issues worth thinking about.
The concern over spreading the virus is pretty obvious. Dozens of other states are playing games and I haven't heard any horror stories, but do we really know what's going on? Kids tend to get less sick from the coronavirus than older people do. It could be weeks before find out whether high school sports has been a significant spreader.
But we also ought to consider the affect of this pandemic on younger populations. There was a CDC study this summer reporting that 25 percent of those aged 18 to 24 in the survey had seriously considered suicide. That's a pretty scary statistic. High school sports are one of many possible outlets for teenagers who may be having trouble coping with the pandemic.
Is it worth the risk? Some of you find that question easy to answer. It's not so easy for me, and perhaps not so easy for school officials who will be crucified if anything goes wrong.
We've got several weeks before decisions need to be made about the winter season.
Maybe we can learn something from other states playing sports, or from the limited sports being played here. Maybe the local infection rate will change in a way that makes it easier (or harder) to think about sports. Maybe someone comes up with a quick and cheap way to test athletes on the day of a game.
That's the pandemic for you. Nothing but maybes.
Contact Sports Editor Greg Brownell via email at brownell@poststar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @glensfallsse.
