Commentary: High school sports guidelines add up to a big 'maybe'

On page 11 of the new state guidelines for high school sports, you'll find this little nugget:
"Since the COVID-19 crisis is fluid and ever evolving, it is recommended that schools host 'senior' recognition games at the beginning of the season rather than at the end."
In other words, get your Senior Games in now, because who knows what's coming down the road. That's the shaky ground we're standing on as schools consider playing sports with a coronavirus on the loose.
In talking to athletic directors this week, it wasn't hard to detect a note of concern about whether fall sports can get off the ground. And these are people who love sports. These are people who want to see sports played.
(If you think I'm blowing smoke about this, click here for a video from the Ballston Spa superintendent. He lays out the issues about 12 minutes in.)
It's easy to sit on the sidelines and say "just let them play," but consider the daunting task that lies ahead for school officials. They're sorting through a pile of new rules and regulations just to open the doors and educate students, and they're doing it with a potential 20 percent cut in state aid hanging over their heads.
High school sports will layer on a whole new set of challenges. Here are just a few of the coronavirus-related tasks for school officials in the new guidelines: disinfecting surfaces and balls, taking people's temperatures, making sure scorekeepers and coaches wear face masks, having separate entrances and exits, figuring out how to limit access to fans beyond two per player, socially distancing benches, having an emergency action plan, limiting handling of paperwork, reducing foot traffic, educating students about the new rules ... the list goes on and on.
That doesn't include the issue of how to bus athletes to games with social distancing rules in place, which is going to be a biggie.
Now we come to the elephant in the room, which is that neither schools nor individuals are required to play sports. It's a volunteer activity. Even if you're ready to jump through all these hoops to have sports, it doesn't mean your opponents are.
Some school districts may decide they can't play, or limit the number of sports they offer. For those that have sports, some parents may not let their kids play. If you've got a grandparent living at home, extra-curricular exposure may be a bad idea, even with all the extra precautions.
Despite all these obstacles, I think it is possible to play some sports in the fall. The infection rate is low in the Glens Falls area. High school sports are already underway in states with much higher infection rates.
But schools would be well advised to think small. Play a short schedule against nearby teams. Go for a league or division title and leave it at that. You may have to ditch the buses and let the parents do the driving.
I could envision a scenario where you have a patchwork of schools that don't offer sports and/or teams that don't have enough players to field a team. In that case, you may have to pool together teams from different leagues.
We can only hope that student-athletes will be responsible and take precautions outside of school to avoid bringing the virus to a team. I'm sure the vast majority will do just that, but you need only look at what's happened on college campuses to know that this can't be guaranteed.
The guidelines issued by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association on Friday say that if a school shuts down because of a virus uptick, then sports shut down too. But I don't see anything about what happens if an individual athlete tests positive. Do you shut down every team that played against them for the past two weeks?
Just one more question that hangs over high school sports.
