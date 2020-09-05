Commentary: High school sports guidelines add up to a big 'maybe'

High school sports will layer on a whole new set of challenges. Here are just a few of the coronavirus-related tasks for school officials in the new guidelines: disinfecting surfaces and balls, taking people's temperatures, making sure scorekeepers and coaches wear face masks, having separate entrances and exits, figuring out how to limit access to fans beyond two per player, socially distancing benches, having an emergency action plan, limiting handling of paperwork, reducing foot traffic, educating students about the new rules ... the list goes on and on.

That doesn't include the issue of how to bus athletes to games with social distancing rules in place, which is going to be a biggie.

Now we come to the elephant in the room, which is that neither schools nor individuals are required to play sports. It's a volunteer activity. Even if you're ready to jump through all these hoops to have sports, it doesn't mean your opponents are.

Some school districts may decide they can't play, or limit the number of sports they offer. For those that have sports, some parents may not let their kids play. If you've got a grandparent living at home, extra-curricular exposure may be a bad idea, even with all the extra precautions.