Commentary: A lesson from a former big leaguer

The World Series win was obviously memorable, but having three tailored uniforms ready for him with “LaPoint” on the back for opening day signaled that he belonged, and was arguably as memorable.
Glens Falls native Dave LaPoint, through a Zoom screen, chatted with my Castleton University Intro to Journalism students for an hour, answering their questions about everything from most memorable moments on the field to what songs and drinks were his favorites when he owned Pitchers pub on South Street.
Bud Light, “Fill me up Buttercup” and “The night Chicago died” were his answers, by the way, and he described Pitchers as a “dance on the bar” type place where old friends came back to visit with him.
He named St Louis as the best place to play, where you could be hunting in the woods and somebody would recognize you as a Cardinals player. He compared that to San Francisco, where he said you could walk down the street in a Giants uniform and people still wouldn’t know who you were.
Sand Diego was his favorite place to live, though housing was so expensive he and his wife lived in an RV in a park across from Sea World while he was there, and had a blast.
A question about memorable strikeouts and memorable bombs he gave up led to quick answers — at least for the memorable homers against him. He said Nick Esasky hit one so far it went out of camera view, and Darryl Strawberry hit an upper deck bomb in a pre-season game that a lone fan up there made an amazing catch on.
Strawberry mentioned the catch not long ago when the two ran into each other.
He said striking out Hall of Fame Phillies third baseman Mike Schmidt seven out of the first 10 times he faced him was pretty memorable, too.
He talked about being just a 17-year-old kid when he started pro ball and how he was appalled at a racist 25-year-old teammate who made him feel conflicted for not speaking out against him. A coach who overheard the player’s racist rants did the job for him, he said, but he still recalls that conflict.
He talked about Philadelphia as the toughest place to play and “the only place to boo Santa Claus.”
That first opening day roster with St. Louis was also special because on the mound for the other side was Nolan Ryan — LaPoint he had just gotten 14 days of meal money, which he said was more money than he’d ever seen.
When asked who pushed him, he quickly referenced his dad, a hell of an athlete himself, who made him be better.
“All his records at Glens Falls High School, I broke,” he said.
He spoke about his dad fondly, but also with a twinge of angst, recalling how he pitched a no-hitter in the minors once, but his dad only wanted to talk about the high pitch count and the six walks. He didn’t want to disappoint his dad, and worked harder as a result.
He said his older brother played a role in his success too. Always dragging him to be the last guy to fill out teams in sandlot games, which made him better.
He could always throw hard, he said, perhaps from all the snowballs, rocks and butternuts he threw as a kid.
LaPoint told students he loved managing perhaps more than playing and talked about serving as manager, general manager and even pitcher for the Adirondack Lumberjacks.
He told students about playing alongside childhood idols Catfish Hunter and Vida Blue and how odd that was. Even still, when he participates in fantasy camps, he said he’s in awe that he has access to these MLB greats.
When playing with Hunter with the Yankees, he said he was wondering what he could do to endear himself to his idol. Legend Whitey Ford told him “buy them a 12-pack at the bar and you’ll be all our friends.”
Asked about superstitions, he mentioned tuna fish on pitching days, for the brain benefits of fish oil. And there were times where he wouldn’t change his t-shirt when he was pitching well and how he’d sit in the same spot in the dugout and place his glove in the same spot when things were going well.
He told students that being in the public eye could be tough at times too, because you always have to be “on.” But he said he learned early to treat the media kindly.
The 60-year-old now-Florida resident also talked about aging, and how with 60 comes the realization that people start dying, like former Cardinal legend Lou Brock, whose funeral is coming up and he can’t attend because of the pandemic.
And he talked about family, and lost opportunities when his three kids were little, and divorce.
“There’s a lot of divorce in baseball,” he said, adding that back when he played, family was considered a distraction and members weren’t allowed on the road.
He is divorced and re-married and said he has a good relationship with his kids and grandkids, though he hinted that baseball does hinder home lives.
“Time heels everything ... They come to realize they had a very nice house over their heads, all have college educations and have been taken care of,” he said. “But you don’t realize what you missed until they come back and tell you what they remember.”
