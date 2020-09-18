Commentary: A lesson from a former big leaguer

The World Series win was obviously memorable, but having three tailored uniforms ready for him with “LaPoint” on the back for opening day signaled that he belonged, and was arguably as memorable.

Glens Falls native Dave LaPoint, through a Zoom screen, chatted with my Castleton University Intro to Journalism students for an hour, answering their questions about everything from most memorable moments on the field to what songs and drinks were his favorites when he owned Pitchers pub on South Street.

Bud Light, “Fill me up Buttercup” and “The night Chicago died” were his answers, by the way, and he described Pitchers as a “dance on the bar” type place where old friends came back to visit with him.

He named St Louis as the best place to play, where you could be hunting in the woods and somebody would recognize you as a Cardinals player. He compared that to San Francisco, where he said you could walk down the street in a Giants uniform and people still wouldn’t know who you were.

Sand Diego was his favorite place to live, though housing was so expensive he and his wife lived in an RV in a park across from Sea World while he was there, and had a blast.