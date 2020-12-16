Psyched to kick off ski season with snowstorm

As far as the pandemic goes, I don’t mind avoiding lodges and putting my boots on in the parking lot. I’m fine avoiding trams and gondolas (don’t love taking my skis off once I start). And when it’s cold, I already wear a Covid-19 friendly mask.

So, I’m ready!

Gore’s website on Wednesday showed the mountain offering skiing on more than 7 miles of trails, with more expected to open as the week goes on. Additional trails expected to open Thursday include Ruby Run and Topridge, according to the site.

West, Willard opening

Easton’s Willard Mountain Ski Center will be opening Friday and West Mountain Ski Area in Queensbury will open Saturday, according to officials from both mountains who excitedly chatted on Wednesday as the predicted Nor’easter was bearing down on the region.

Willard owner Charles “Chic” Wilson said the timing of the storm coinciding with perfect snowmaking temperatures is just what he needed.

“If I could write a script of how I want winter to go, this would be exactly what I’m looking for — minus Covid of course,” he said. “It’s coming right in front of Christmas and it will get everyone excited.”