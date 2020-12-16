Psyched to kick off ski season with snowstorm

I’ve been getting several of those Facebook memories popping up in recent days including ones showing me skiing snow-covered trails at West Mountain (last year) and looking down at a spectacular cloud inversion at Pico (six years ago).
Winter seemed in full force in those pictures.
I’m starting a little later than usual this year, not because of a lack of desire or this insane pandemic, but because we just haven’t had much snow — or great snowmaking temps.
But that changed this week.
As you read this, it’s probably snowing, cold temperatures are allowing snowmakers to offer a double snowy blast, and plans are for me to make my first turns of the season at Gore Mountain on Friday.
I can’t wait.
Like golf did for me this summer, skiing will provide a pandemic pause.
Unlike golf, however, skiing seldom frustrates me.
It frees me, and my mind.
I love crisp air and the snow-covered scenery. I love the vibe like-minded skiers and riders give off, often evidenced by wind-burned cheeks and big smiles. And that feeling of bouncing from turn to turn, sometimes in perfect rhythm to music from my earbuds, isn’t something I can put into words.
As far as the pandemic goes, I don’t mind avoiding lodges and putting my boots on in the parking lot. I’m fine avoiding trams and gondolas (don’t love taking my skis off once I start). And when it’s cold, I already wear a Covid-19 friendly mask.
So, I’m ready!
Gore’s website on Wednesday showed the mountain offering skiing on more than 7 miles of trails, with more expected to open as the week goes on. Additional trails expected to open Thursday include Ruby Run and Topridge, according to the site.
West, Willard opening
Easton’s Willard Mountain Ski Center will be opening Friday and West Mountain Ski Area in Queensbury will open Saturday, according to officials from both mountains who excitedly chatted on Wednesday as the predicted Nor’easter was bearing down on the region.
Willard owner Charles “Chic” Wilson said the timing of the storm coinciding with perfect snowmaking temperatures is just what he needed.
“If I could write a script of how I want winter to go, this would be exactly what I’m looking for — minus Covid of course,” he said. “It’s coming right in front of Christmas and it will get everyone excited.”
Willard plans to open with a bulk of the right side of the mountain, including Bunny Hop, Goat Path, Joe’s Special, The Meadow, part of The Colonel and the learning centers.
West Mountain co-owner Spencer Montgomery said he’s expecting 8-10 inches of fresh snow added to what snowmakers are cranking out. He said he plans to have Frolic, The Face, Holy Mackerel, Nar-Wall and the learning area open on Saturday.
“It’s an early Christmas present,” Montgomery said Wednesday of the impending storm. “Had that not shown up ahead of Christmas week, I was having flashbacks of 2015.”
Both Wilson and Montgomery said they were eager to get going and both seemed energized by the snow.
“I’m in such a good mood, I’m giddy,” Wilson said.
David Blow is a former Post-Star reporter and editor who now teaches at Castleton University and freelances. You can reach him at davent67@gmail.com.
