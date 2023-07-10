Kevin Robinson has another interesting sighting. He writes, “Hi Bob Henke, I grow Rue in my cottage garden as an ornamental. As an added benefit it is also a food plant for Swallowtail Butterfly caterpillars. Every year I have gardening clients who call to ask how to kill the big "worms" on their Parsley plants, I always swing by to rescue them and add them to my existing colony of caterpillars. I think I read somewhere that the adults return to the same garden they originated from to lay their eggs for the next generation.” The so-called parsley worms in herbal gardens generates continual questions in the summertime.