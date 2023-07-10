Some of the material in the news lately truly delights me.

The residual anthropologist in me finds interest in belief systems and, in that context, so much in our collective knowledge base tends to take on aspects of a religious system. We not only believe things strongly, we demand others believe it, too, and excoriate anyone who questions the most minor point.

The interesting behavior happens when the “oops” becomes evident. No one ever apologizes when it switches and the same people will become just as vicious and pompous proclaiming the opposite information.

I have two contemporary favorites in this context. The first is fish. Those that do not understand the significance of evolution have touted the huge health benefit of eating fish instead of red meat. After all the carrying on and food police stuff, a 15-year study of 490,000 adults done at Brown University has shown a positive link between high fish consumption and skin cancer. I am waiting for the Save-The-Oceans folks to get onto that one.

The second one is the host of supplements purporting to either enhance memory or stave off cognitive decline.

Early studies found small amounts of the active ingredient in the brains of dementia patients. It was assumed the problem was not enough of this material and the supplement business took off. Turns out it is just the opposite. The small amount was a lot when there was not supposed to be any. Once again, the ocean folks should be delighted that we will not be harvesting jellyfish and octopi to make brain pills.

This is one of the benefits of living long enough, you get to watch these things ebb and flow just like fashion and music. In another 20 years, some youngster will “discover” the amazing benefit of Vitamin C or D or E or probiotics or fiber or salt lights and make a bunch of money, until someone else discovers it is just as bogus as it was in the '90s.

What I have learned is a disinclination to take advice on longevity from someone in their 20s. I am over the absolute certainty that goes with youth, but am really hoping someone will “discover” the life-extending properties of McRibs.

In that vein, there are a couple questions I did not get to in the last column.

I was just told that the real reason sea otters are declining is because they eat nothing but shellfish and this gives them high levels of zinc, which makes them sterile. Is there any truth to this and if it is true, should humans avoid eating shellfish for the same reason?

It used to be in vogue to talk about sea otters being hunted to extinction; not really accurate, but a great fund-raiser. The big issue no one knows how to solve is the real problem, a single cell intestinal parasite called toxoplasma gondii. Sea otters became infected in a strange manner — the particular deadly strain of toxoplasma gondii came from mountain lions.

As far as a sterility-inducing diet, folk medicine practitioners typically tout shellfish, especially oysters a great libido-enhancers due to their zinc content. Plus, I have to doubt the ill effects of a shellfish diet because on both sides of the Hudson River from the area right adjacent to the Tappan Zee Bridge (do not bother to correct me, my mind is made up) all the way down the river to Manhattan there are huge piles of mollusk shells. These were the living areas of the so-called “Shell Midden Culture."

Shellfish made up such an overwhelming portion of their diet that they lived on top of immense piles of discarded shells — the living area becoming higher with each passing year. These people lived (and reproduced) quite successfully from about 7,000 years ago right up to the point that the Iroquois were similarly successful with their conquest and subsequent genetic cleansing.

Back to the otters, it is not accurate to say they eat nothing but shellfish. They eat a range of materials. Their preferred meal is sea urchin.

Have you ever heard of a summer sucker? I was told they recently declared endangered but I always see (and catch) loads of suckers in the trout streams.

Not endangered, but imperiled, and that as a result of having been declared a separate species. The summer sucker used to be viewed as a variety of the very common white sucker. However, recently (2009) it has been deemed to be a separate species, albeit a very rare one. It is found only in a few lakes and tributary streams to the Hudson River in the Adirondack Mountains.

Just like the many varieties of brook trout found in isolated ponds throughout the Adirondacks, the summer sucker arose through allopatric speciation. This means simply that a group gets sufficiently separated from its parent species that specific mutations and adaptations take place, essentially creating a new species.

A relative says bullheads and sunfish have poisonous spines. I say bunk. Care to settle it?

I can even do the King Solomon thing — you are both right and both wrong. Brown bullheads have a venom that runs down their pectoral fins and can be injected if they can manage to stab you with the barbs. The “sting” is annoying for a few minutes but is harmless to humans. You can actually neutralize the sting with the slime from the fish’s belly. Sunfish have dorsal spines, which can stick you if you grab them wrong but other than the ordinary nasty stuff in fish slime, there is no venom.

There, I am up to date on the questions. Now I shall go back to waiting for the apology from the folks who used to scream that eating butter was abhorrent (we always made our own) and eating margarine was the “healthy” alternative. You know who you are…