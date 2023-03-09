Some final thoughts from my perch high above the ice at Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday night:

Life moves on, sometimes quicker than others. My time at The Post-Star has come to a close — a grand total of 21 years, seven months and an odd number of days in which I strived to bring readers the best coverage of local high school sports and minor-league hockey that I could.

I recently accepted the position of managing editor for a chain of weeklies on the Florida coast — a decades-long dream for my wife and me to find warm weather. But I was very blessed to be able to work for most of my career in an area filled with great stories.

Over the course of nearly 34 years as a sportswriter at three newspapers in the 518, I have covered two whole generations of high school athletes — fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, and an untold number of siblings. (In most cases, I know who was better. But I'll never tell ...)

Every few years, there is an entirely new crop of high school athletes to write about, but the coaches, athletic directors and officials often remain the same, so I have gotten to know many of them very well over the years. I have watched young athletes grow up and become coaches themselves — players I clearly remember on the field or the court, who now lead their own teams.

The names and faces and memories pile up, layer upon layer. There are so many memories from the last two decades. Championship teams rejoicing in victory — from softball teams, to football teams to wrestlers leaping into arms of coaches. Teams suffering disappointment. Athletes setting records or overcoming adversity. Perfect seasons. Imperfect upstarts. Great teams that fell short. Underdogs that won. Triumph and tragedy.

The crowd snaking around Cool Insuring Arena and down Oakland Avenue to watch Joseph Girard III and Glens Falls win the 2019 Federation Tournament. Little Fort Edward being big-time in multiple sports. The Jimmer Game. The Jug Game. Orion Anderson's three-peat. Joel Wincowski's winning shot. Kayla Bailey's winning catch. John Irion's hat. Graceann Bennett's heart. Zack Luke's golden arm. Joe McMurry's quicksilver legs. JG3's absolute will to win. The wrestling Fronhofers. Cambridge's thrilling double-OT state football championship. There are quite simply too many to list.

Perhaps Glens Falls football coach Pat Lilac put it best when he left me a note on Twitter: "You turned some of our best moments into lasting memories." That was always my passion — to give readers not only a great story about a game, an athlete, a coach or a team, but a memory to look back on years in the future, a clipping for a parent or a grandparent to put in a scrapbook, a story to stir conversation.

Some things that I'm interested in seeing from the Glens Falls area in the future: Queensbury's new turf fields, the new nicknames that the local schools that currently have Native American-themed mascots will choose, how the state tournaments will deal with SIX classes in sports like soccer and basketball next year, and the possibility of Long Island finally joining the state football playoffs in 2024.

But I leave Glens Falls with few regrets — mostly the few stories that I never got to write, just because of time.

There are too many people to thank, not the least of whom are Greg Brownell and Ken Tingley, who brought me on board in the summer of 2001, and inspired me every day to be a better writer and reporter. And my partner in crime for too many years at two different newspapers, Will Springstead, as valued a colleague and friend as I could ask for in our crazy business, whose humor kept me sane for more years than either of us can count.

There are many other colleagues that I shared the experience of our daily media grind with over the years, whether at The Post-Star or on sidelines all over the Capital District. I've been blessed to be a part of what we do every day.

Most of all, I'll miss the people — the athletes, coaches, teachers, administrators and officials — who make sports an enjoyable learning experience for kids of all ages and abilities.

The greater Glens Falls region will always be home for me and my family, so we're not going away forever, just embarking on a new adventure.

One final time, signing off.

— 30 —