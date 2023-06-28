ONEONTA — Former North Warren standout Sydney Gagnon, a recent graduate of Hartwick College, has been named the female recipient of the Empire 8 Conference Senior Scholar-Athlete Award for the 2022-23 school year.

Gagnon, who recently received her bachelor's degree in nursing, excelled in the classroom and as a field hockey forward for the Hawks, and was named Hartwick's Female Athlete of the Year.

A four-year starter, Gagnon earned Empire 8 first-team recognition all four seasons and was named Empire 8 Player of the Year last fall. Gagnon was also a three-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Region player and a second-team NFHCA All-American in 2022. Off the field, she was an NFHCA Scholar Athlete and Scholar of Distinction award winner, among multiple academic awards.