SUNY Adirondack wins 3 baseball games

SUNY ADIRONDACK 7,
COMMUNITY COLL. OF RHODE ISLAND 6
CCRI 020 210 010 0 — 6 11 5
Adirondack 000 042 000 1 — 7 10 4
WP — Brandon Decker (1-1).
SUNY Adirondack highlights: Chewy Stubblebine 3 for 5, 1 RBI, Josh Myers 2 for 6, 1 RBI, Justin O’Neil 6 IP, 6Ks.
Records: SUNY Adirondack 4-4.
Notes: The SUNY Adirondack Baseball team picked up its fourth straight win and is 3-0 on their Florida spring trip. Josh Myers had a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lead the Timberwolves to victory.
SUNY ADIRONDACK 8,
MINNESOTA WEST TECHNICAL COLL. 2
Adirondack 001 101 5 — 8 9 1
Minn. WTC 002 000 0 — 2 3 1
WP — Russell Gallo (1-0). 2B — Josh Myers (A) 3, Chewy Stubblebine (A). 3B — Evan Bowers (A).
SUNY Adirondack highlights: Josh Myers 3 for 3, 3 RBIs, Russel Gallo III 5 1/3 IP, 7Ks.
Records: SUNY Adirondack 3-4.
SUNY ADIRONDACK 12,
MINNESOTA WEST TECH 2
Minn. W.Tech 100 010 0 — 2 6 1
Adirondack 005 124 0 — 12 12
WP — Zach Malek. 2B — Chewy Stubblebine (A) 2. 3B — Blake Wiegert (A).
SUNY Adirondack highlights: David Breakell 3 for 3, 2 RBIs, Blake Wiegert 2 for 3, 3 RBIs.
Records: SUNY Adirondack 2-4.