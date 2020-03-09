SUNY Adirondack wins 3 baseball games
SUNY ADIRONDACK 7,

COMMUNITY COLL. OF RHODE ISLAND 6

CCRI 020 210 010 0 — 6 11 5

Adirondack 000 042 000 1 — 7 10 4

WP — Brandon Decker (1-1).

SUNY Adirondack highlights: Chewy Stubblebine 3 for 5, 1 RBI, Josh Myers 2 for 6, 1 RBI, Justin O’Neil 6 IP, 6Ks.

Records: SUNY Adirondack 4-4.

Notes: The SUNY Adirondack Baseball team picked up its fourth straight win and is 3-0 on their Florida spring trip. Josh Myers had a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lead the Timberwolves to victory.

SUNY ADIRONDACK 8,

MINNESOTA WEST TECHNICAL COLL. 2

Adirondack 001 101 5 — 8 9 1

Minn. WTC 002 000 0 — 2 3 1

WP — Russell Gallo (1-0). 2B — Josh Myers (A) 3, Chewy Stubblebine (A). 3B — Evan Bowers (A).

SUNY Adirondack highlights: Josh Myers 3 for 3, 3 RBIs, Russel Gallo III 5 1/3 IP, 7Ks.

Records: SUNY Adirondack 3-4.

SUNY ADIRONDACK 12,

MINNESOTA WEST TECH 2

Minn. W.Tech 100 010 0 — 2 6 1

Adirondack 005 124 0 — 12 12

WP — Zach Malek. 2B — Chewy Stubblebine (A) 2. 3B — Blake Wiegert (A).

SUNY Adirondack highlights: David Breakell 3 for 3, 2 RBIs, Blake Wiegert 2 for 3, 3 RBIs.

Records: SUNY Adirondack 2-4.

