SUNY Adirondack unveils new floor for Ben Davis Court
SUNY Adirondack unveils new floor for Ben Davis Court

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack unveiled its refurbished gymnasium on Wednesday before a basketball doubleheader on Ben Davis Court.

The college spent the fall installing a new floor and new roof. Athletic director Zachary Schwan was told that the old floor was the original one, though he wasn’t positive. The college began in 1961 as Adirondack Community College.

Nevertheless, from anyone who had seen the old floor and the problems it sometimes caused, the new floor is a sight for sore eyes.

“It was long overdue,” Schwan said. “It was always a Band-Aid: sand it down, relacquer, sand it down, relacquer. We couldn’t do that anymore.”

The new floor features regular wood color, with a slightly darker area within the 3-point range but stopping at the free-throw lane. The out-of-bounds areas are in the school’s green color, with “Adirondack” written in gold on both end lines. The school’s timberwolf mascot is at center court.

New chairs were also bought for the teams and fans now can walk on rugs before going into the stands. Strap restraints are in place to separate the fans from the court.

Schwan said there also was significant leaking from the roof, forcing that replacement.

“During volleyball practice and games, they were putting buckets next to the stanchions during games and practices,” Schwan said. “It was so out of control.”

Schwan also said the front awning on the exterior of the gymnasium will be refurbished in the spring.

“Kudos to the college for getting involved to do all this. I’m so excited about this, it’s awesome,” Schwan said.

In the fall, SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy said the gymnasium could also use a better ventilation system and air condition. She also proposed a $3.8 million, multi-sport artificial turf field. Schwan said that is still in the planning phase, though he said discussions have been positive. It must go through a review process before Warren and Washington counties and the state.

Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.

