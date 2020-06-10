SUNY Adirondack appoints basketball coaches

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SUNY Adirondack appointed its women's and men's basketball coaches on Tuesday, naming Cornelius Tavarres as the women's coach and William Payne as the men's coach.

Tavarres has spent more than a decade coaching all levels of girls' and women's basketball. He was most recently the head coach at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. While there, he led the team to the 2016-17 Hudson Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season and conference titles, earning an automatic bid to the USCAA National Championship. He was named conference coach of the year that season.

Payne has assistant and head coaching experience. He was most recently the head coach at Miami University Hamilton, where his team won both the Ohio Regional Campus Conference regular-season and conference championships. He also is the owner/operator of The College Basketball Process, a non-profit organization created to be an information resource for high school and college athletes, parents and coaches.

