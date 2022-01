POTSDAM — Queensbury graduate Hope Sullivan scored 20 points on Monday in Plattsburgh State's 81-75 double overtime loss to Clarkson.

Sullivan, a freshman playing her first game for the Cardinals, also recorded nine rebounds.

Sophomore Bri Inglee of Hudson Falls had four points in Monday's game and is averaging 6.9 points per game, fifth-best on the team.

