South High graduate Higgins worked his way to 1,000

“Naturally, he needed to get a little stronger at first,” Gorski said. “We’re not, like, you have to put on 25 pounds, just let his body develop. But for his height, oh yes, he plays wing and forward every single game for us.”

Higgins’ role also changed slightly between his sophomore and junior seasons in that he was asked to be more of a leader and to help show the freshmen how things are done.

“First of all, him as a person and as a teammate, there isn’t a better one,” Gorski said. “We have a saying that there are three types of players: high-maintenance, low-maintenance and no-maintenance, and he’s definitely the last of those. Every day is the same, he never has a bad day.”

Entering a Jan. 25 game, Higgins had scored 1,105 points at Clarkson. Assuming he plays every game — he hasn’t missed one yet — he will have at least 10 more during the regular season. He could end up being in the top 10 of Clarkson’s all-time leading scorers.

A biology major, Higgins hasn’t given much thought to what he will do after graduation. Some people have talked to him about trying to play basketball overseas, “but I think that’s more of a thought for after the season,” he said.