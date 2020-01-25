South High graduate Higgins worked his way to 1,000

There aren’t many people who go from being two-year high school players to 1,000-point scorers in college, but South High graduate Matt Higgins is one of them.
“Anything’s possible, in my view,” Higgins, a senior at Clarkson University, said by telephone recently.
Higgins has always had that belief in himself, but he didn’t always have the confidence. That was especially true after his freshman season with the Golden Knights, when he played in all 25 games, but only scored 73 points for a 2.9 average and shooting percentages of 24.2 on all field goals and 20.3 on 3-pointers.
“My first year here I had a tough year, I’m not going to lie,” Higgins said. “I struggled to score. What made a big difference was over that next summer I worked with my coach’s head coach, Andy Goodemote. We worked a lot on all sorts of things.”
Clarkson head coach Jeff Gorski has been coaching long enough to know not to panic when freshman seasons don’t pan out the way players and coaches hoped.
“I wasn’t worried from the time I saw him in high school,” Gorski said. “I saw that he can get to the rim, he’s super-athletic. Just because he was shooting 17 percent at one point, I knew he’d come around. As a freshman, it was a transition for Matt.”
Higgins said his twice-a-week workouts with Goodemote, the former head coach at Utica College, mainly involved offensive drills focusing on dribbling and shooting.
“We would start with form shooting, my release, holding the release and seeing your shot go in,” Higgins explained.
When he came back to campus the next fall, Higgins had regained his confidence. And that led to a breakout sophomore season.
“(Goodemote) is as good a basketball guy as there is, as good a development guy as there is, and he wouldn’t want any credit for it,” Gorski said. “Matt had talent as a freshman, but nothing would fall for him. Then after working with Andy and getting that confidence, it’s things we talk about all the time — the harder you work, the more confidence you have. We want you to see the ball going through as much as possible to develop that confidence.”
Higgins, a 6-foot-4 guard, led the team in scoring his sophomore year with 463 points, for an 18.5 per game average. He shot 43.8 percent from the field and 39.8 percent on 3-pointers.
His junior year, Higgins again led the team in scoring, though his averages fell to 13.6 points per game, 34.2 field goal percentage and 27.2 3-point percentage. Through 15 games this season, he’s averaging 13.8 points on 35.7 percent shooting from the field and 27.5 percent on 3-pointers.
Higgins’ game isn’t just measured by offense, however. Gorski credited him with being a solid defender and physical presence in the paint despite being 6-4. During his sophomore season he averaged 4.9 rebounds and had 19 blocks, second-highest on the team. He averaged 4.2 rebounds last year and 3.6 this season, and has added 21 blocks over that time.
“Naturally, he needed to get a little stronger at first,” Gorski said. “We’re not, like, you have to put on 25 pounds, just let his body develop. But for his height, oh yes, he plays wing and forward every single game for us.”
Higgins’ role also changed slightly between his sophomore and junior seasons in that he was asked to be more of a leader and to help show the freshmen how things are done.
“First of all, him as a person and as a teammate, there isn’t a better one,” Gorski said. “We have a saying that there are three types of players: high-maintenance, low-maintenance and no-maintenance, and he’s definitely the last of those. Every day is the same, he never has a bad day.”
Entering a Jan. 25 game, Higgins had scored 1,105 points at Clarkson. Assuming he plays every game — he hasn’t missed one yet — he will have at least 10 more during the regular season. He could end up being in the top 10 of Clarkson’s all-time leading scorers.
A biology major, Higgins hasn’t given much thought to what he will do after graduation. Some people have talked to him about trying to play basketball overseas, “but I think that’s more of a thought for after the season,” he said.
Whatever he decides, Higgins will remain one of Gorski’s go-to success stories for years to come.
“We tell the recruits, ‘Hey, look at Matt,’ ” Gorski said. “He went from scoring 73 points as a freshman to averaging 18.5 as a sophomore because he put in all that work.”
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.