South Glens Falls product Kayla Barber named to SUNYAC Women's Volleyball All-Decade team

BROCKPORT — Former Brockport State standout Kayla Barber has been named to the SUNY Athletic Conference Women's Volleyball All-Decade team.

Barber, a South Glens Falls graduate, was an outside hitter who was a two-time All-SUNYAC Player of the Year at Brockport in 2014-15. A transfer from Herkimer Community College, where she was an NJCAA All-American honorable mention, Barber helped Brockport to an undefeated SUNYAC season in 2015.

Barber was an honorable mention on the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division III All-America team in 2015, finishing the season with 411 kills, a SUNYAC-leading average of 4.03 kills per set. She also served up 47 aces and had 119 digs and 25 blocks.

