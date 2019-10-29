{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — March Madness is coming to the Times Union Center in 2020 and presale tickets will be available starting at noon on Wednesday.

Presale tickets are available at https://am.ticketmaster.com/ncaa/#/ using the promo code NCAA BBALL. Tickets will be available until 11:59 p.m. Thursday then reopens to the general public at noon on Saturday.

Tickets are being sold by sessions with a ticket for all three sessions available that include a package. Ticket packages also include food, drinks, live TV broadcast access and more. Prices range from $175 for one session to $527.50 for all three.

The Times Union Center will be home to the men's first and second rounds on Thursday, March 19 and Saturday, March 21 with six matchups to be determined.

The site has hosted the women's NCAA tournament in recent years and is home to the Siena Saints men's basketball team. 

