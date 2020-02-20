Patane climbing Johnson & Wales record books

Johnson & Wales midfielder Maria Patane (Greenwich) began her senior season Wednesday with a chance to surpass another local women's lacrosse star in the record books.

Through three seasons, Patane has 252 points (156 goals, 96 assists). That puts her fourth on the all-time list, but with a strong season, she could overtake all-time leading scorer Lydia Knapp (Glens Falls), a 2017 graduate who finished with 329 points. At the very least, Patane is poised to become the school's all-time assist leader, as that mark is 103.

Jill Rizzo (Queensbury), the senior starting goalie for Ohio State, became the school's all-time saves leader on Wednesday, with more than 600. She has played in all four of the Buckeyes' games thus far, has a .476 save percentage and a 12.22 goals-against average for the 4-1 Buckeyes.

Syracuse University redshirt senior Mary Rahal (Queensbury) has started all of the Orange's first four games. She has six goals on seven shots, to go along with two assists and one draw control.