Patane climbing Johnson & Wales record books

Johnson & Wales midfielder Maria Patane (Greenwich) began her senior season Wednesday with a chance to surpass another local women's lacrosse star in the record books.
Through three seasons, Patane has 252 points (156 goals, 96 assists). That puts her fourth on the all-time list, but with a strong season, she could overtake all-time leading scorer Lydia Knapp (Glens Falls), a 2017 graduate who finished with 329 points. At the very least, Patane is poised to become the school's all-time assist leader, as that mark is 103.
Jill Rizzo (Queensbury), the senior starting goalie for Ohio State, became the school's all-time saves leader on Wednesday, with more than 600. She has played in all four of the Buckeyes' games thus far, has a .476 save percentage and a 12.22 goals-against average for the 4-1 Buckeyes.
Syracuse University redshirt senior Mary Rahal (Queensbury) has started all of the Orange's first four games. She has six goals on seven shots, to go along with two assists and one draw control.
Bryant junior attack Caitlin Bolen (Queensbury) has five goals and one assist through three games for the Bulldogs. She also has two ground balls. Her sister, Devon Bolen (Queensbury), has started all three games at midfield and has scored two goals to go along with 13 draw controls (second-highest on the team) and five ground balls.
Natasha Rahal (Queensbury), a junior defender, has played in both games for the Bearcats. She has two draw controls, two caused turnovers and a ground ball.
University at Albany senior defender Mara Bureau (Queensbury) had a ground ball and caused turnover in the Great Danes' 15-3 loss to Syracuse on Feb. 15.
University of Vermont senior defender Lexi Gordon (Queensbury) has started the first three games for the Wildcats. She has three caused turnovers and a ground ball.
Swimming & Diving
St. Bonaventure junior Mia Cote (Glens Falls) was a member of the Bonnies' 200 medley relay team that placed fifth in the Atlantic 10 Championships with a time of 1:41.36, which set a school record. In the team's last dual meet of the season against Niagara, Cote was second in the 100 butterfly (59.68) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (58.88).
Dennis Sullivan (Hudson Falls), a freshman diver for Saint Michael's (Vt.), placed 12th in the 1-meter diving at the Northeast-10 Conference Championships with a score of 245.70 points. He was ninth in the 3-meter diving with a score of 235.65.
Baseball
Wofford College senior infielder Brett Rodriguez (Queensbury) started the Terriers' first three games against Binghamton and hit .300 with one double, two RBIs, four runs, four walks and four stolen bases in as many attempts.
Men's Lacrosse
Stony Brook junior defenseman Devin O'Leary (Queensbury) has played in the Seawolves' first two games. He has three ground balls.
Men's Basketball
Sophomore guard Cam Bleibtrey (Queensbury) has played in nine games for RPI, which leads the Liberty League with a 15-1 conference record entering the final week. He averages 0.7 points and 0.3 rebounds.
Wrestling
Maryland sophomore Orion Anderson (Schuylerville) currently has a 9-6 overall record at 133 pounds for the Terrapins. He finished second in the Edinboro Open on Feb. 1, dropping a 1-0 decision to Lock Haven's DJ Fehlman in the finals. He also took third at the Franklin & Marshall Open last month.
Castleton (Vt.) University sophomore Jason Hoffman (Hadley-Luzerne) is 28-13 overall this season for the Spartans. Hoffman, who wrestles at 184 pounds, has 15 pins this season.
Also at Castleton, sophomore Lucas Morse (Whitehall) is 12-9 overall at 174, and freshman Conor Eversole (Corinth) is 8-13 at 149. Also on the squad are Logan Duers (Lake George) and Cody York (Hadley-Luzerne).