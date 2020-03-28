Moreau's transformation: From lax and field hockey to college rowing

“I’ve put her in awkward, awful situations and, while in rowing there’s an element of ‘You’re not cutting it,’ we tried to be positive with her as she learned her way,” Chu said. “I had her stroking the varsity eight boat way before she was ready, and sometimes I took her out of that stroke seat because it’s a very important seat and you need that person to be especially effective. Yes, every seat is of equal importance, but if you have a bad rower at stroke seat, it affects the whole boat.”

Chu said sometimes, based on seat races during practice, Moreau got bumped out of a higher boat. Two things eased those transitions for both Moreau and Chu. For Moreau, it was that she had fantastic teammates. For Chu, it was that she saw Moreau as someone who wanted to learn from every single mistake.

“There’s this thought that as I get better, my team gets better,” Moreau said. “But also in rowing if someone else gets better, she can take your spot in the boat. I was lucky in that I had fantastically supportive teammates. Everyone was always supporting each other. We have a phrase, ‘lift as we rise.’ ”

“She knows when she has messed up, but I know she’ll hold onto that and do everything to overcome it,” Chu said. “She’s got a fantastic engine. At 5-foot-8 she’s a little small in the rowing world. She has had to be scrappy.”