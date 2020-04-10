Local Division I athletes react to NCAA's decision on spring sports

“Wofford has been very good about things, but it’s only a four-year program,” Rodriguez said. “My coach is trying to figure out a fifth-year plan for me, but he needs to get a lot of things approved first, so I have to decide if I want to put my name into the transfer portal or try to take a fifth year here."

Rodriguez is a double major in finance and accounting, as well as a talented baseball player. He has started every game since his sophomore year, including this season’s abbreviated 14-3 campaign. He was All-Southern Conference First Team at second base last season and made the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team. He has worked his way up the summer baseball circuit, from the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League to last summer’s turn in the Cape Cod League with the Cotuit Kettleers.

“I definitely love my coaches and have a great group of guys that I’m friends with. At the end of the day, I have to make the best decision for me academically and athletically,” Rodriguez said.

Mattison, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound right-handed pitcher for Bryant University, was contemplating having this, his junior season, be his last. This past winter, the Fort Ann graduate was ranked 142nd among the top 150 prospects selected by D1Baseball.com for the 2020 MLB Draft.