Local Division I athletes react to NCAA's decision on spring sports

When the NCAA Division I Council granted another year of athletic eligibility to spring-sport athletes, regardless of their academic year, at the end of March because of the coronavirus pandemic, it brought great relief, but it also brought unanswered questions.
Primarily, that’s because financial aid for seniors whose last season of competition would have been this spring will be left to their respective academic institutions. And colleges could go a number of ways with that charge. Harvard, Yale and Princeton — which, as part of the Ivy League, technically don’t give athletic scholarships — ruled its current spring-sport seniors may not withdraw and re-enter as a way around the rule. The University of Wisconsin also said it will not pursue waivers to extend athletes’ eligibility.
Most are taking a wait-and-see approach to get a better sense of how many seniors would be interested in returning. Nonetheless, it does give college athletic departments — which are suffering economic losses due to the cancellation of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and the pandemic’s effects on their institutions — the basic problem of having five classes worth of players and reduced money for four.
And it weighs on the minds of local athletes Jill Rizzo, Brett Rodriguez and Tyler Mattison. Rizzo and Rodriguez are seniors. Mattison is a junior, but his situation was different from the start.
Rizzo, a Queensbury graduate, has been the starting goalie on the Ohio State women’s lacrosse team for all but one game of her career. She said her coach’s confidence going into the NCAA’s decision gave her hope.
“When I found out, I was very, very excited. Just to have one more chance,” Rizzo said.
Ohio State’s athletic department decided that if head coach Alexis Venechanos wanted a senior back, and that senior wanted to return, the school will cover the same percentage of athletic aid next year as she is receiving this year. Seeing as how Rizzo is the school’s all-time save leader, with 661, a two-time captain and multiple Academic All-Big Ten selection, it didn’t take her long to say yes to Rizzo’s return.
“I’m really thankful for that,” said Rizzo, who recently finished her application to Ohio State’s graduate school for a master’s degree in sports management. She said she knew if the NCAA gave her the chance, she would return.
“I couldn’t be more fortunate,” Rizzo said. “In the Big Ten, our conference has at least three of the final four teams every year, just about. I never considered going anywhere else. I love our school and our team. I’ve had an amazing experience on and off the field.”
Rodriguez has the same sentiment, but as a baseball player at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina — with an enrollment of about 1,700 and no graduate programs — the Queensbury graduate faces more obstacles to returning.
“Wofford has been very good about things, but it’s only a four-year program,” Rodriguez said. “My coach is trying to figure out a fifth-year plan for me, but he needs to get a lot of things approved first, so I have to decide if I want to put my name into the transfer portal or try to take a fifth year here."
Rodriguez is a double major in finance and accounting, as well as a talented baseball player. He has started every game since his sophomore year, including this season’s abbreviated 14-3 campaign. He was All-Southern Conference First Team at second base last season and made the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team. He has worked his way up the summer baseball circuit, from the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League to last summer’s turn in the Cape Cod League with the Cotuit Kettleers.
“I definitely love my coaches and have a great group of guys that I’m friends with. At the end of the day, I have to make the best decision for me academically and athletically,” Rodriguez said.
Mattison, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound right-handed pitcher for Bryant University, was contemplating having this, his junior season, be his last. This past winter, the Fort Ann graduate was ranked 142nd among the top 150 prospects selected by D1Baseball.com for the 2020 MLB Draft.
The winter — not just to Mattison — seems like an eternity ago. Since that time, Major League Baseball has floated the possibility of contracting numerous affiliated minor-league teams. In the wake of canceling spring training and indefinitely postponing the regular season, MLB also reached an agreement with its players association that it may make big changes to the upcoming draft.
MLB can hold the draft anywhere from June 10 to July 20, with the signing deadline no later than Aug. 1. It may cut the draft from the current 40 rounds to as few as five, and it capped undrafted free agents’ bonuses from a maximum of $125,000 to $20,000. So, suddenly, having extra time in college will look appealing to a lot of baseball players.
“I was hoping to have a chance to be drafted,” Mattison said. “I still do, but a lot of questions still remain: Will it be five rounds? 10 rounds? 20 rounds? Nobody knows, it’s uncharted waters.”
Mattison had a rougher start this season in being the team’s No. 1 pitcher. He started four games and finished with a 0-3 record in 19 innings. He allowed 25 hits, struck out 18, walked 10 and had an ERA of 8.53. His size and talent, though, are indisputable, so he’s still an attractive prospect.
“See what they come out with as to what the draft is going to be and assess from there,” Mattison said. “But the big thing is getting that year back, because now I have two years (available) no matter what, so I’m thinking OK, it’ll be fine.”
