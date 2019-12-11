Li retires from coaching at SUNY Adirondack

"We are professionals, and the school needed help, so I said I will try," Li said. "To be honest, that job was very challenging because the girls in this area, at that time, didn't play soccer that much. It was more field hockey and volleyball. I was struggling, but I did it from '91 through '99. I went 1-11 one year, but I want to clinics to improve myself and recruited the best players I could find. We made it to .500 two seasons."

Li also became the bowling coach upon his arrival, even though he had no background in the sport.

"But (Harris) said most of it was organizational and it is an individual-based sport. And we've had some strong individuals over the years," Li said.

Recently, SUNY Adirondack has made the NJCAA Division III National Championships in bowling in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

In 2002, then-AD Darla Belevich moved Li into the role he thought he'd be doing right away as leader of the volleyball program.

"Volleyball here, we've gotten a lot of talented players," Li said. "I've always gotten a lot from Queensbury, Hudson Falls, South Glens Falls and Lake George, but this past year I had four women from outside the region, so I think that speaks to our reputation.