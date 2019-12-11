Li retires from coaching at SUNY Adirondack

The sport Xiao Li is best known for coaching was the one he came to last, chronologically.
The volleyball coach at SUNY Adirondack for the past 18 years, Li actually began coaching women's soccer and bowling first, when he began as an assistant professor of physical education in 1991.
Li decided to retire from coaching following this fall's volleyball season. He turned over the bowling reins to Shaun Nicholson, his former assistant coach.
Li finished his volleyball coaching career with a 275-175 mark (.636). He was named Mountain Valley Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year in 2008, 2011, 2013 and 2014, and the NJCAA District A Coach of the Year in 2013. He guided many players to conference and Region III all-star honors.
Li will continue as a professor in the physical education studies associate's degree program for a few more years.
"Personally, I love coaching and I still want to work a few more years," Li said. "But the college has had a lot of new leaders recently: a new AD, assistant AD, facilities technical manager, many new coaches as well. I want to give them a try. Each coach and administration has their own style. Maybe it's the best time for the old coaches to step down and give them a chance to shape things the way they want. I fully support them."
Li's original job description contained coaching volleyball, as he was a former player himself, but then-athletic director Bob Harris came to Li worried that he couldn't find a women's soccer coach.
"We are professionals, and the school needed help, so I said I will try," Li said. "To be honest, that job was very challenging because the girls in this area, at that time, didn't play soccer that much. It was more field hockey and volleyball. I was struggling, but I did it from '91 through '99. I went 1-11 one year, but I want to clinics to improve myself and recruited the best players I could find. We made it to .500 two seasons."
Li also became the bowling coach upon his arrival, even though he had no background in the sport.
"But (Harris) said most of it was organizational and it is an individual-based sport. And we've had some strong individuals over the years," Li said.
Recently, SUNY Adirondack has made the NJCAA Division III National Championships in bowling in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
In 2002, then-AD Darla Belevich moved Li into the role he thought he'd be doing right away as leader of the volleyball program.
"Volleyball here, we've gotten a lot of talented players," Li said. "I've always gotten a lot from Queensbury, Hudson Falls, South Glens Falls and Lake George, but this past year I had four women from outside the region, so I think that speaks to our reputation.
"I feel lucky, all the area high school coaches, some coaches are former players for me, they know me and are very supportive," said Li, mentioning Hudson Falls coach Sarah Carney specifically. "I think volleyball will be very successful in the future."
Carney said she's been impressed with the experience her graduates have had with Li at SUNY Adirondack. She estimates she's sent five athletes to SUNY Adirondack.
"He's done a good job bridging the gap between high school and college, because it is a different game," Carney said.
Carney added that Li would email her if he needed a specific position and that she did see him at a few games.
"But I've also been able to reach out to him saying, 'Hey, I've got a girl at this position. Here are her skills, do you need someone or can you recommend a school?' And he's always been phenomenal about getting back to me and recommending something for that athlete," Carney said.
