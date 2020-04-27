Joseph Girard III makes trick shot to benefit Boeheim Foundation

Girard said Weitsman pledged $2,000 to the foundation for every free throw he made, and Girard proceeded to make 10 out of 10. Then Weitsman called Girard and suggested a trick shot for a pledge to double that total to $40,000.

Facing the camera in the video, Girard agrees to the idea, then says, "All right, guys, I just got off the phone with Adam, and he's challenged me to another competition, but this time, he said it's gotta be a trick shot, and if I make it, he'll throw in the big bucks for the Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation. All right, Adam, you asked for it."

Without setting down his phone, Girard took a right-handed, no-look, over-the-shoulder shot from about half-court that dropped right into the basket as Girard said, "Boom." His father, Joe Girard Jr., can be seen in the background raising his arms and yelling, "Got it, yeah!"

Girard said the free-throw shooting challenge had been set up beforehand, but the trick shot was called in by Weitsman, whom Girard said actually was on the phone.

"That one was just on the spot," Girard said of his trick shot. "It was the best I could think of — just throw it over my head and it went in. Dad was loving it."