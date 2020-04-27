Joseph Girard III makes trick shot to benefit Boeheim Foundation

Without even putting down his cell phone, Joseph Girard III launched a no-look, backwards shot for a basket in a video that made the rounds of Twitter over the weekend.
The trick basketball shot from half-court was part of a fundraiser for the Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation for at-risk youth, cancer research and coronavirus relief. The shot was worth $40,000 for the foundation, donated by Adam Weitsman, the CEO of Upstate Shredding and Weitsman Recycling of Skaneateles.
Girard, the former Glens Falls basketball star now at Syracuse University, and his father filmed the shot Saturday at a small private gym in Glens Falls where he works out.
"There's no skill involved, it's totally luck — just throw it up and hope it goes in," said Girard, who earned the starting point guard job as a freshman this season at Syracuse. "People think it's fake, but I don't know how I could've edited something like that."
The trick shot idea was the brainchild of Weitsman, a huge Syracuse supporter.
"He helps out the program a lot, I've been close with him since I started there," Girard said. "Adam and Mrs. Boeheim and coach (Jim Boeheim) contacted me to do something for the gala, since they weren't holding it this year."
The foundation's annual gala was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, so organizers took the fundraiser virtual and still raised more than half a million dollars for COVID-19 relief in Central New York, according to cnycentral.com.
Girard said Weitsman pledged $2,000 to the foundation for every free throw he made, and Girard proceeded to make 10 out of 10. Then Weitsman called Girard and suggested a trick shot for a pledge to double that total to $40,000.
Facing the camera in the video, Girard agrees to the idea, then says, "All right, guys, I just got off the phone with Adam, and he's challenged me to another competition, but this time, he said it's gotta be a trick shot, and if I make it, he'll throw in the big bucks for the Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation. All right, Adam, you asked for it."
Without setting down his phone, Girard took a right-handed, no-look, over-the-shoulder shot from about half-court that dropped right into the basket as Girard said, "Boom." His father, Joe Girard Jr., can be seen in the background raising his arms and yelling, "Got it, yeah!"
Girard said the free-throw shooting challenge had been set up beforehand, but the trick shot was called in by Weitsman, whom Girard said actually was on the phone.
"That one was just on the spot," Girard said of his trick shot. "It was the best I could think of — just throw it over my head and it went in. Dad was loving it."
Girard said his free throw/trick shot fundraiser was cleared through Syracuse University's NCAA compliance office before he was even asked to do it.
"They took care of all of that before I even did anything," he said.
Girard, 19, said it was special to be part of the fundraiser.
"It's not every day you get to do something like that," he said. "I had a good time with it. It was entertaining for me and obviously for the people who saw the video. Coach and Mrs. Boeheim do a great job with the gala every year."
Girard, a communications major, said he is currently in his final week of classes, taking them online while at home in Glens Falls.
"I'm staying on top of it all — even though it's online, you still have to show up and do the work," he said. "Other than that, I'm just lifting at home and staying in shape. Hopefully everything gets back to normal soon."
