GLENS FALLS — One bounce, shoot, swish, one bounce back, and repeat.

Again and again, just as Joseph Girard III has done since he was a youngster practicing free throws, with his dad, Joe Jr., bounce-passing the basketball back to him in the Glens Falls Middle School gymnasium earlier this week.

“Ten in a row and we’re done,” Joe Jr. told his son as he sent the ball back to him one more time.

Late Monday afternoon, that’s how the Girards wrapped up practice. Ten foul shots in a row took just over a minute.

Bounce. Swish. Bounce again. Repeat.

Joe Girard Jr. said they consistently fit in 300-350 free throws during his skill workouts.

“Another day at the office,” Joseph Girard III said with a smile.

It’s all preparation for the former Glens Falls star, who is getting ready for his fifth and final season of college basketball — and first at Clemson University. He’s been home for a two-week break from summer classwork and basketball at Clemson. He will run his JG3 Shooting Stars Basketball Clinic at Glens Falls High School on Saturday, then head back south.

After four years at Syracuse, Girard entered the NCAA transfer portal in March. On May 7, the 6-foot-1 combo guard announced that he was transferring to Clemson, using his extra year of eligibility from the COVID pandemic to play for the Tigers as a graduate student.

He spent all of June and July working out with his new team in South Carolina, shortly after graduating from Syracuse with a bachelor’s degree in athletic management.

“It’s everything I thought it would be,” Girard said. “The guys are great, the coaches are great, the place is great — I love everything about it so far. … I think what’s stuck out to me the most is everybody likes each other and everybody’s having a great time, and I think that will help us be successful on the court.”

Girard, 22, is working on his master’s in athletic leadership, with an eye toward coaching at the college level.

“Whenever the day comes when the ball stops bouncing for me, I can go right into a coaching role rather than a grad assistant role,” Girard said. “That’s another thing about Clemson that was appealing to me.”

Leaving Syracuse in the wake of coach Jim Boeheim’s retirement was a huge step for Girard, who had started 123 of 125 games for the Orange, averaging 13.2 points per game for his career. He is the No. 2 all-time foul-shooter (.863) and ranked third in 3-pointers (297) in Syracuse history.

“I didn’t really know what to expect going into the transfer portal, I just went into it with an open mind, keep all my options open,” Girard said. “I had the COVID year in my back pocket in terms of having an extra year if I wanted it.”

He also wanted to at least dip a toe into the NBA draft pool, and hired an NCAA-certified agent in order to retain his college eligibility.

“I wasn’t going into it with the mindset that I was going to be drafted, I just wanted to see if I had any opportunities to go, try to make a roster or something,” Girard said.

But it was clear that Girard and college basketball were not finished with each other, not when several major programs began pursuing him.

“I did the transfer portal and literally 30 seconds went by before I got my first phone call,” he said with a laugh. “All the footsteps led to taking one more year, going to another school, make the most of another opportunity to try to get back in the (NCAA) tournament.”

The chance to return to March Madness was driving Girard — who played in the Sweet Sixteen with the Orange as a sophomore — and played a major role his decision to transfer to Clemson.

“Playing against them for four years, I kind of saw what they were about, which was kind of intriguing once they called,” said Girard, who added that he also had a connection to assistant coach Billy Donlon, a former Michigan assistant under John Beilein.

Girard will be the leading returning scorer in Atlantic Coast Conference play with 17.8 ppg, joined by 6-foot-10 senior PJ Hall, who was No. 2 last season at 17.2 ppg and returned to the Tigers this season.

“The way the roster was made up was kind of intriguing to me, as well,” Girard added, noting that Clemson’s leading scorer, Hunter Tyson, was drafted and another double-digit scorer left, but several key players were returning. “Last year, they were 23-11 and should have made the (NCAA) tournament. I just wanted to go somewhere I knew was going to make the tournament, knew I’d be able to step in and help the guys right away, and hopefully have a good year.”

Girard liked the Tigers’ free-flowing, “NBA style” offense and their emphasis on defense. Coming from four years of playing in a zone defense, playing a new defensive style will be a change for Girard.

“It’s good working with (the coaches) every day, they kind of teach you different techniques, different styles, different ways to be successful no matter how athletic, how big or how strong you are, so that’ll be good for me,” he said.

Girard said Clemson head coach Brad Brownell and his staff liked his toughness, confidence and leadership — attributes that JG3 has been known for since he led the Glens Falls basketball and football teams to state championships.

“They liked how I played in the Sweet Sixteen, they liked how experienced I am in college basketball,” said Girard, New York state’s all-time scoring leader as a high schooler. “They wanted a veteran presence who can come and help this team, take them over the top and get them into the tournament. With me or without me, they should’ve made the tournament last year.

“They liked my moxie and my toughness,” he added. “(Brownell) liked way that I was able to lead a group of five or six freshmen at Syracuse last year, and he liked the way I carried myself as a leader.”

Girard downplayed the fact that Clemson will play Syracuse twice in ACC play this winter, saying that he keeps in touch with his former teammates at coaches with the Orange.

“Everybody who’s watched me for my whole life knows I’m a competitor, and when I step in between the lines, I kind of black out and just focus on the game,” he said. “I think the only weird thing for me will be seeing my parents sit in the visitors’ seats rather than the home seats that I’ve seen them in for four years.

“Other than that, it’s just another game for me. I’m Orange for life, there’s no hard feelings.”