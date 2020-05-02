Greenwich's Gabriel returns from mission in Brazil

Once at the doors, however, Gabriel said people were most welcoming.

“They say, ‘Do you want some water? Do you want something to eat?’ They want to talk with you. They’re the most receptive, very sweet people. They’re just wonderful and I loved them,” Gabriel said.

While the male missionaries, given the title of "Elder", didn’t have a lot of free time, some of what they had was used to serve the Brazilians.

“I replaced roofing tiles a couple of times, we helped build some houses,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel said he walked about seven miles per day. In addition, he ran both sprints and distance to stay in shape. That combined with the fact he never got to a weight room of any sort caused him to lose 26 pounds while he was there, going from 219 to 193.

“I didn’t think I’d ever be below 200 pounds again, but here we are,” said Gabriel, who noted on the plus side that his footwork has improved.

Since he’s been back home, he has found ways to put on some more muscle and work out.