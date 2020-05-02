Greenwich's Gabriel returns from mission in Brazil

Greenwich graduate Michael Gabriel will have a lot more stories than the average Dartmouth College freshman this summer. Gabriel, who graduated from Greenwich in 2018, returned on March 27 from a two-year mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil.
A state-champion discus thrower and national-sixth-place-finisher in the hammer throw his senior year, Gabriel spent all of his mission in the state of Paraiba, in the northeast of Brazil (2015 population: 3.97 million), but the missionaries would move every six to 12 weeks within the state.
Despite Catholicism being the majority religion in Brazil, the Mormon Church has quite a hold in Brazil. According to its records, there are 1.4 million churchgoers, or about 1 in 147 people living in the country. Gabriel said that’s not surprising seeing as how Brazil has a much more religious community than found in the United States.
“I talked to over 20 people a day, and I probably met 10 atheists the whole time over there,” Gabriel said. “It’s a religious culture. If you go on just about any street, you’ll see a church.”
Talking to people in Brazil was a little different than it is in this country. Whereas missionaries knock on front doors here, Gabriel said because conditions are a little more dangerous in Brazil, where there also are more walls and fences, missionaries would clap their hands outside the walls to let people know they were approaching.
Once at the doors, however, Gabriel said people were most welcoming.
“They say, ‘Do you want some water? Do you want something to eat?’ They want to talk with you. They’re the most receptive, very sweet people. They’re just wonderful and I loved them,” Gabriel said.
While the male missionaries, given the title of "Elder", didn’t have a lot of free time, some of what they had was used to serve the Brazilians.
“I replaced roofing tiles a couple of times, we helped build some houses,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel said he walked about seven miles per day. In addition, he ran both sprints and distance to stay in shape. That combined with the fact he never got to a weight room of any sort caused him to lose 26 pounds while he was there, going from 219 to 193.
“I didn’t think I’d ever be below 200 pounds again, but here we are,” said Gabriel, who noted on the plus side that his footwork has improved.
Since he’s been back home, he has found ways to put on some more muscle and work out.
“I’ve had a few practices and I’m pretty close to my personal bests, about 5 feet off, which isn’t bad, considering,” Gabriel said. “We’ve been cutting a lot of trees, so I’ve been splitting firewood, which is good, and trying to eat more protein, because I hardly had any in my diet there. But as (Greenwich) coach (Pat) Morris reminds me, I do have time to get ready for track in the winter.”
Gabriel plans on studying medicine at Dartmouth, with the aim of becoming a doctor. Seeing Brazil’s healthcare situation gave him a greater appreciation for Western medicine.
“It’s not third-world, but it’s pretty second-world,” Gabriel said. “Seeing that made me want to study medicine all the more. I’m extremely grateful for the technology we have in the United States.”
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!