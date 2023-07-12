BOONVILLE — Nick Marola belted a two-run triple in the ninth inning Tuesday night, but it was not enough as the Glens Falls Dragons fell to Boonville 6-3 in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League action.

Zander Teator hit an RBI single in the sixth to account for the Dragons other run. Glens Falls, which fell to 11-15, finished with six hits.

The Lumberjacks (9-20) got two-run singles from Santiago Jimenez and Jake Hatch to open a 6-1 lead.

The Dragons have 7 p.m. games scheduled at home Thursday against Oneonta and Friday against Saugerties, both at East Field.