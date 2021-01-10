Girard playing a season like no other at Syracuse

Playing in the cavernous Carrier Dome, which seats more than 34,000 for basketball, with no fans has been very strange for a program used to packing them in.

“We haven’t played one game in front of fans,” Girard said. “We have some ACC road games coming up that might have some limited fans.

“Any time you prepare for a game, you’re motivated even more to play in front of 30,000 fans,” he added. “You’re still motivated without fans, but it’s not the same. When you come to play at Syracuse, playing in the Dome is part of the atmosphere. But you can’t do anything about it.”

Even practice is different — socially distanced and more of a one-on-one experience. Players are allowed 45 minutes of gym time, Girard said.

“Our position coach would set up a drill with the shooting guns,” Girard said, referring to the electronic basketball guns that allow players to practice shooting on their own with no need to rebound. “We would go in and work on a lot of stuff on our own — running from spot to spot, moving and shooting, doing slides — we move all over the court.”

Individually, Girard said he’s working on “fine-tuning” his overall game.