Girard playing a season like no other at Syracuse

At most college basketball games these days, the only sounds are the squeak of sneakers and the mask-muffled shouts of coaches and teammates.
With all of the coronavirus restrictions and guidelines in place, Joseph Girard III’s days at Syracuse University have consisted of basketball practice, remote classwork and not much else.
“To be honest, (remote learning) started for us last spring when we had to go online,” said Girard, referring to the start of the pandemic in March. “We started with online classes with the summer session in July and we’ve been doing all of our classes online since.”
So Girard, the Orange’s starting point guard and former Glens Falls standout, and the majority of his teammates have not set foot inside an actual classroom for nearly 10 months.
“I haven’t met or seen anybody new this year — it’s terrible,” the 20-year-old said. “Obviously we’re all here to go to school, but this is the first time I can say that I miss going to class,” he added with a chuckle.
The last three weeks have been especially trying for the Orange. Because of positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing within the program, they were put on pause after their Dec. 19 game against Buffalo. It was the third, and longest, pause for Syracuse this season.
On Wednesday, the Orange played their first game in 18 days, falling to Pittsburgh 63-60 at the empty Carrier Dome in a game Syracuse had led by 18 points.
“It was obviously great to get out there, even though the ending wasn’t what we wanted,” said Girard, a 6-foot-1 sophomore who finished the game with eight points, six assists and four rebounds.
“It wasn’t our best game,” he said. “The second half hurt us, we didn’t do things down the stretch to win the game. We were up (18) and we let it slip away — we have to make sure it can’t happen again.”
The Orange are 7-2 following Saturday night’s 74-69 victory over former Big East archrival Georgetown, in which Girard scored 18 points and dished out a season-high eight assists.
With the shadow of the pandemic over the entire schedule — even the Pitt game was a fill-in contest — it’s been difficult to stay hopeful of playing every game.
“(Getting through) mentally is the biggest thing,” said Girard, who is averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. “It seems like every day you’re wondering, ‘Are we going to be able to play?’ You hear about other teams being shut down all the time. It drains you mentally. But everybody has to deal with it; all you can do is stay positive.”
Playing in the cavernous Carrier Dome, which seats more than 34,000 for basketball, with no fans has been very strange for a program used to packing them in.
“We haven’t played one game in front of fans,” Girard said. “We have some ACC road games coming up that might have some limited fans.
“Any time you prepare for a game, you’re motivated even more to play in front of 30,000 fans,” he added. “You’re still motivated without fans, but it’s not the same. When you come to play at Syracuse, playing in the Dome is part of the atmosphere. But you can’t do anything about it.”
Even practice is different — socially distanced and more of a one-on-one experience. Players are allowed 45 minutes of gym time, Girard said.
“Our position coach would set up a drill with the shooting guns,” Girard said, referring to the electronic basketball guns that allow players to practice shooting on their own with no need to rebound. “We would go in and work on a lot of stuff on our own — running from spot to spot, moving and shooting, doing slides — we move all over the court.”
Individually, Girard said he’s working on “fine-tuning” his overall game.
“I’m working on everything — making better decisions, better passes, not taking bad shots,” he said. “I have to make sure I’m doing the right things to help the team win.”
Girard also said head coach Jim Boeheim stressed conditioning during the 18-day pause, adding that conditioning was integrated into their workouts.
“We’ve done a lot more running,” he said. “Anybody can run on a treadmill, but it’s a lot different getting on the court and running up and down. It’s difficult to simulate a 5-on-5 basketball game in a one-on-one situation.”
To enforce social distancing, players and coaches wear special wristbands, or chips sewn into their uniforms, that beep when they are too close to another individual. The chips are also used for contact tracing.
“It tracks how long we’ve been within 6 feet of someone — 10 minutes is the limit,” Girard said. “We wear them any time we’re in the building.”
Away from the court, there isn’t much to do outside of basketball and studying. Girard said the men’s basketball players live on the same floor at the University Village apartments, three or four to an apartment, with their own rooms.
“Off-time is hard — we can see each other, but we have to limit our time with each other,” said Girard, who is majoring in broadcast communications, but planning to switch to sports management in the fall while still taking communications classes.
“There’s literally nothing to do. You can watch TV, play video games, order food from Grubhub or DoorDash. It stinks — you don’t get the college experience.”
Players who test positive for COVID-19 must quarantine away from the team, either at a hotel or the south campus, he said.
“We’ve been here since Thanksgiving — just (the team), everyone else went home before Thanksgiving,” Girard said.
What the future holds for college basketball amid a resurgence of coronavirus is anyone’s guess. Girard is just happy to be playing.
“Going forward, who knows? It’s so hard to predict,” Girard said. “One thing we’ve learned is it can be taken away at any time. You just go out and play and do your best every game, stay positive and stay tough.”
