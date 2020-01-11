Fort Ann's Mattison getting recognition before 2020 MLB Draft

There are lots of components, seen and unseen, that make a potential Major League Baseball player.
But former Fort Ann baseball coach Dane Clark remembers the moment when he realized Tyler Mattison might be even better than he thought.
“I watched him at a showcase his junior year,” Clark recalled of his pitcher. “He was the only one who hit 90 (mph). All the guys with (radar) guns were staring at each other.”
Fast forward to this past December, when Mattison, now a junior at Bryant College in Smithfield, Rhode Island, was ranked 142nd among the top 150 prospects selected by D1Baseball.com for the 2020 MLB Draft. He was one of only two players from the Northeast Conference on the list.
Things still have to go well for Mattison this upcoming college season. If he remains healthy and has another strong year, his prospects of being drafted in the top seven rounds of a 40-round selection process look good. The draft is scheduled for June 10-12 in Omaha, Nebraska, before the College World Series.
Mattison, a solidly built 6-foot-4, 235-pound right-hander, has always had a goal of playing in the majors. His former college coach, Steve Owens (who took the Rutgers head coaching job in late June) saw something in Mattison when he was recruiting him.
“He was, like, ‘You know, we’ve had a lot of guys drafted out of here, and I really see you being another one of those guys. But you’ve got to put in the work and you’ve got to work hard and you’ve got to catch some breaks,’ ” Mattison said. “But with my build and everything, he saw my projectability, and being a bit younger for my class, that helps me out too. Everybody has the skills to work hard and make a name for themselves, but he thought I was maybe a little bit more. And that was a driving factor, too, because he’s been around the game a long time. So it’s pretty cool when a guy like that says that about you. He’s not just saying it to get you there, he really believes it. So I believe it too.”
Mattison has made a logical progression in his career. After graduating from Fort Ann, he played with the Glens Falls Dragons in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. He went in with eyes wide open.
“That was pretty cool, get my feet wet for college baseball,” Mattison said. “I threw hard in high school and all I needed was to throw four curves in a game. There were maybe three, four good hitters in the (opposing) lineup and otherwise it was just fastballs coming at you the whole game. I got to the Dragons and fastballs might work a bit, but they’ll time me up and hit it. I got squared up a few times, more than I like to.”
As a freshman, Mattison threw 53 innings for the Bulldogs and finished with a 5-2 record. After that season, he played summer ball for Newport (Rhode Island) in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. There, he finished 2-2 in seven appearances. In 31 2/3 innings, he struck out 33, walked 14, allowed 46 hits and had an earned-run average of 5.40.
“They gave me a great opportunity that I needed, and again, I struggled and I succeeded and I learned from that,” Mattison said.
In his sophomore campaign, Mattison tied for the team lead with nine wins in finishing with a 9-1 record and a 3.47 ERA for 80 1/3 innings. He walked 30 and struck out 67. He pitched at least six innings in eight of his last nine starts.
“Last spring I started as the Friday guy, didn’t do as well, got bumped to Saturday, and it keeps driving me to keep getting better,” said Mattison, who went on to the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League over last summer.
That turned out to be a big break for Mattison. Pitching for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, he started five games and pitched 22 innings. He struck out 18, allowed 23 hits and six walks and finished with an 0-1 record and 4.09 ERA, but was selected to the league’s all-star game. Pitching in that league got him a lot of exposure in front of Major League scouts.
“I earned my starting spot, and I got roughed up a few games, but it was pretty cool,” Mattison said. “I was playing against the top guys in the country. Just to see my stuff succeeding and failing. What did I do right and what did I do wrong, and let’s work on both of them and become the best pitcher I can be.”
Mattison said he didn’t know this top 150 ranking was coming — there are several publications that put them out. He assumes his time on Cape Cod was the driving reason.
“Just one of two kids in the NEC,” Mattison said. “When you think college baseball, you think SEC, ACC. The scouts are not going to want to come up to Conaty Park in Smithfield, Rhode Island on March 22nd when it’s us against Sacred Heart. It’s one of those deals, when they’re there to see you, you’ve got to perform.”
You have free articles remaining.
Art of performing
There’s a lot to delivering when the lights are on you, and certainly practice plays a big role in that. Mattison has worked on his mechanics, but he’s also frank in saying that nothing can simulate a game.
“That goes for every sport,” he said. “It’s just pressure. First and third, nobody out, you’ve got to make a pitch and try for either a strikeout or a ground ball to get a double play. You can’t really imitate that in practice. That’s why me getting so many innings as a freshman and then getting 80 innings last year, I feel very comfortable now. You keep getting put in those situations, it’s going to feel like second nature to you.”
Mattison has a repertoire of fastball, changeup and curveball. The trick is being more able to command them than he once was.
“If you get behind 2-0 in the count, you’re throwing a changeup or curve and trusting that, because if you miss with those pitches it’s 3-0 and you’re one pitch away from walking him. It’s getting really comfortable throwing anything in any count,” Mattison said.
Clark isn’t surprised Mattison has been able to do that.
“In big games for us, postseason, he had the ability to bear down and slow the game down,” Clark said. “He’s the guy in big spots.”
But he is a pitcher, so his arm is his meal ticket. The proper amount of rest is crucial.
“When I got back on campus my sophomore year, I started throwing the middle of October and kept throwing until the Cape Cod All-Star Game, which was July 22nd, I believe,” Mattison said. “Then I didn’t pick up a baseball until the end of September. That’s my break window. Condition, but don’t throw. Like, I’m throwing now, but my body feels good. It was a good rest period. But that’s a lot of wear and tear on your body. Especially what we do early in our season, you fly out early in the morning, get back late, take red-eyes back, it’s a lot of wear on your body.”
As an example, Bryant begins its season on Feb. 14, but doesn’t play a home game until March 18. Even then, Smithfield in March averages temperatures between 29 and 47 degrees with about eight days of rain.
What it would mean
There is also the mental aspect of knowing you’re on Major League teams’ radars. Mattison said he is thinking about it, but not harping on it.
“I’m not pressuring myself into, ‘You have to do so good in this start and this start because if not ...’ But at the same time, you can’t go out there and get hit around every time. There’s a fine line and I’m trying to find that balance. I’m sure when we get to that point, my family and I, we’ll know,” Mattison said.
Mattison also said getting a college education is still important to him because he knows that an injury could change the picture a lot, and he wants to have a degree to fall back upon.
“If everything goes right and it’s a good fit, this has been my dream since I was a little kid watching baseball on TV,” Mattison said. “Now it’s starting to come to the forefront. Yeah, I want to do this. I am ready to go, but it has to be the right fit.”
What the right fit is will depend on what he hears from teams. But no matter what he hears, there is one indisputable fact: He will have the Fort Ann community behind him. The town of just over 6,000 people with a Class D school has always embraced its athletes — state championships are celebrated with multiple hugs for every player coming off the field by every person wearing red in the facility — and they’re all in Mattison’s corner.
“It’s a lot of pride,” Clark said. “People are very proud of Tyler.”
“When I see people, everybody’s asking me — and they don’t have to — ‘How’s school going? How’s baseball going? We’re rooting for you. We hope you do good.’ That drives me even more, having a strong community behind me. It’s an unbelievable feeling, and just knowing if I come home, that support is there for me.”
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.