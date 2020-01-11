Fort Ann's Mattison getting recognition before 2020 MLB Draft

There are lots of components, seen and unseen, that make a potential Major League Baseball player.

But former Fort Ann baseball coach Dane Clark remembers the moment when he realized Tyler Mattison might be even better than he thought.

“I watched him at a showcase his junior year,” Clark recalled of his pitcher. “He was the only one who hit 90 (mph). All the guys with (radar) guns were staring at each other.”

Fast forward to this past December, when Mattison, now a junior at Bryant College in Smithfield, Rhode Island, was ranked 142nd among the top 150 prospects selected by D1Baseball.com for the 2020 MLB Draft. He was one of only two players from the Northeast Conference on the list.

Things still have to go well for Mattison this upcoming college season. If he remains healthy and has another strong year, his prospects of being drafted in the top seven rounds of a 40-round selection process look good. The draft is scheduled for June 10-12 in Omaha, Nebraska, before the College World Series.

Mattison, a solidly built 6-foot-4, 235-pound right-hander, has always had a goal of playing in the majors. His former college coach, Steve Owens (who took the Rutgers head coaching job in late June) saw something in Mattison when he was recruiting him.