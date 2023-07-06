GUILDERLAND — Riley Orr picked up the pitching win and Jesse Kuzmich got the save Thursday night as the Glens Falls Dragons split a PGCBL doubleheader with the Albany Dutchmen.

Orr — a former Queensbury and Lake George standout now at Castleton University — threw two hitless innings with three strikeouts. He was the pitcher of record when the Dragons took the lead in a 2-0 victory in the nightcap at Dutchmen Field.

Following a 6-1 loss in the first game, Glens Falls battled Albany through five scoreless innings before the Dragons (10-13) scored on Johan Sandoval’s single. Joe Harwood’s RBI double in the seventh added an insurance run.

Kuzmich, the former Greenwich standout now at the College of Saint Rose, threw a hitless seventh with two strikeouts to earn the save. Starter Billy Canale allowed only two hits in the first four innings.

Glens Falls had only four hits in the game, with Odilio Cespedes and Cam Kelly adding singles.

In the first game, four Albany pitchers combined to hold the Dragons to two hits, singles by Trevor Dutra and Michael Pratte. Pratte scored Glens Falls’ only run on a fielder’s choice by Cory Listing.

Nick Plue led the Dutchmen (9-16), going 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs.

The Dragons are scheduled to host Albany on Friday at 7 p.m. at East Field, then play a doubleheader at Oneonta on Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.