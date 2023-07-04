Dragons roughed up by Amsterdam

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons suffered an 18-0 PGCBL loss to the Amsterdam Mohawks on Tuesday night at East Field.

Mohawks pitchers Brandon Peterson and Gio Conte combined on a four-hitter, and Amsterdam (24-1) racked up 15 hits in a game shortened to seven innings by the mercy rule. Dakota Duffalo went 4 for 4 with an RBI for the Mohawks.

Johan Sandoval finished with two hits for the Dragons (9-12), who also got a double from Cory Listing and a single from Zander Teator.

Glens Falls is scheduled to play a doubleheader Thursday at 5 p.m. against the Albany Dutchmen in Guilderland, before returning to host Albany on Friday at 7 p.m. at East Field.