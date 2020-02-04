College Corner: Lufkin's 3-point percentage helping Pioneers

Through Jan. 21, the Utica College men's basketball team led Division III in 3-point field goal percentage at 43 percent. Since then, the Pioneers fell to sixth overall at 40.6 percent. Junior guard Kobe Lufkin (Argyle) is doing his share by knocking down 42.1 percent of his 3-pointers (32 for 76).

Lufkin, who's also shooting 86.8 percent from the foul line, averages 10.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the Pioneers.

Indoor Track

St. John Fisher junior thrower Ryan Desautels (South Glens Falls) earned his first-ever collegiate first place in the shot put, throwing 46 feet, 8 1/2 inches at the Conference Challenge, held Jan. 25 at Nazareth College. He also placed seventh in the weight throw with a distance of 50-11 3/4, as the Cardinals finished fourth in the meet.

On Jan. 18, Desautels placed second in both events at the RIT Tiger Invitational, throwing 47-2 1/2 in the shot put, and 51-8 in the weight throw. Desautels was also second in both events on Dec. 13, at the Houghton Early Season Classic, tossing the shot 48-6 1/2 and throwing the weight 48-2 3/4.