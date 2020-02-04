College Corner: Lufkin's 3-point percentage helping Pioneers

Through Jan. 21, the Utica College men's basketball team led Division III in 3-point field goal percentage at 43 percent. Since then, the Pioneers fell to sixth overall at 40.6 percent. Junior guard Kobe Lufkin (Argyle) is doing his share by knocking down 42.1 percent of his 3-pointers (32 for 76).
Lufkin, who's also shooting 86.8 percent from the foul line, averages 10.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the Pioneers.
Indoor Track
St. John Fisher junior thrower Ryan Desautels (South Glens Falls) earned his first-ever collegiate first place in the shot put, throwing 46 feet, 8 1/2 inches at the Conference Challenge, held Jan. 25 at Nazareth College. He also placed seventh in the weight throw with a distance of 50-11 3/4, as the Cardinals finished fourth in the meet.
On Jan. 18, Desautels placed second in both events at the RIT Tiger Invitational, throwing 47-2 1/2 in the shot put, and 51-8 in the weight throw. Desautels was also second in both events on Dec. 13, at the Houghton Early Season Classic, tossing the shot 48-6 1/2 and throwing the weight 48-2 3/4.
Regina Rosati (South Glens Falls), a junior at Siena, placed fifth in the women's mile with a time of 5:17.87 at the Cornell Kane Invitational on Feb. 1. The prior week, she was 46th in the 3,000 (10:11.47) at the John Thomas Terrier Invite on Jan. 24 at Boston University.
St. Lawrence sophomore Isabel Caprood (Queensbury) placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles, in a personal-best 9.44 seconds, at the Ithaca Bomber Invitational on Feb. 1. She has qualified for the All-Atlantic Region Conference Championship qualifier in the event. Caprood and freshman Lucia D'Acchille (Greenwich) were part of the 800 relay team that finished in sixth place in 1:49.73.
Siena freshman Brandon Olden (North Warren) won his heat in the 3,000 with a time of 8:41.29 at the John Thomas Terrier Invite on Jan. 25.
Hartwick College junior Harry Helsinki (Johnsburg), a team captain, placed eighth in the 800 meters (2:18.81) at the Southern Tier Collegiate Open on Jan. 11 at Cornell University. At the Utica College Invitational on Jan. 18, he was 30th in the 800 in a season-best time of 2:16.45, and 44th in the mile in a season-best 5:03.58.
SUNY Oneonta senior Matthew Palmer (Schuylerville) was third in the 3,000, with a time of 9:09.81, at the Kaye and JJ Smith Invitational hosted by Shenandoah University on Jan. 12.
SUNY Potsdam junior Matthew Brown (North Warren) finished 24th in the mile, in 4:46, at the Utica Invitational on Feb. 1.
Women's Basketball
You have free articles remaining.
Megan Hughes (Warrensburg), a freshman guard/forward for SUNY Cobleskill, had her first double-double of the season on Jan. 25, registering 15 points and 12 rebounds in a 75-55 loss to Morrisville State. For the season, she averages 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Kylee Masse (Greenwich), a freshman forward at Hudson Valley Community College, has played in all 20 games for the Vikings. She averages 2.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Sage Colleges junior forward Madasyn Bush (North Warren) is averaging 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Gators.
Swimming and Diving
Saint Michael's freshman Dennis Sullivan (Hudson Falls) placed second in the 1-meter diving with 113.10 points in a 133-84 loss to Norwich on Jan. 6.
Le Moyne senior Matt Walton (Queensbury) won the 50 freestyle against SUNY Cortland on Jan. 25, in a time of 22.57 seconds. He also won the 200 individual medley in 2:01.66 and placed second in the 100 freestyle in 49.24. In his previous meet against Nazareth, he won the 200 freestyle in a season-best 1:47.43, as well as the 100 freestyle in 48.06.
Davin Butler (Queensbury), a sophomore at SUNY Potsdam, won the 100 butterfly (56.80) and was second in both the 200 butterfly (2:09.27) and 200 IM (2:11.69) in a 176-101 loss to SUNY Oswego on Feb. 1.
Ice Hockey
Charles Barber (Lake George), a senior defenseman for Buffalo State, scored two goals and had one assist in the Bengals' 6-3 win over Bryn Athyn on Jan. 18. He has four goals and seven assists in 19 games.
SUNY Canton's Connor Tuttle (Queensbury), a sophomore defenseman, has three assists and 22 blocks, second highest on the team, in 18 games for the Kangaroos.
Bowling
SUNY Adirondack's Tyler Stone (Fort Edward) rolled a six-game series of 1,014 (avg. 169) to lead the Timberwolves in a match at Boulevard Bowl in Schenectady on Jan. 22. On Jan. 31 at Mohawk Valley, he rolled a 1,175 for a 195 average.
Nordic Skiing
St. Lawrence sophomore Brian Beyerbach (Queensbury) had the Saints' top spot in the men's 10K freestyle at the Colby College Carnival on Jan. 31. He finished in a time of 27:03.2, good for 33rd place overall.