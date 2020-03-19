College Corner: Desautels notches victory at Empire 8 meet

Wrestling

University of Maryland sophomore Orion Anderson (Schuylerville) placed sixth at 133 pounds at the National Collegiate Open, held March 2 in Smyrna, Delaware. Anderson finished 3-3 in the tournament, which is a collegiate wrestling event that serves as a postseason championship for NCAA Division I athletes that are not wrestling in their conference championship. Anderson finished the season with a 12-11 overall record.

Baseball

Johnson, who transferred from the College of St. Joseph, played in all 11 of the team's games and went 20 of 42 from the plate for a team-best .476 average. He had five doubles, two triples, one home run, six RBIs, 19 runs, 11 walks and 13 strikeouts. He also was 8 for 11 on stolen bases.

Castleton has several other local players on the roster. Senior catcher John Stewart III (Greenwich) hit .406 with two doubles, one home run, seven RBIs and 12 runs. He also had a .976 fielding percentage. On the pitching mound, freshman Thomas Fish (Whitehall) made the most appearances with four. In seven and one-third innings he allowed six hits and five runs (four earned). He struck out eight, walked four and had an earned-run average of 4.91. Freshman Trevor Corlew (South Glens Falls) pitched three innings in two games. He allowed three hits and three runs while striking out one and walking one, with an ERA of 3.00. Freshman Riley Orr (Queensbury) appeared in two games, allowing seven hits and three runs with an ERA of 6.75.