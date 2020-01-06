College Corner: Becker earns Rookie of Week honor again

Chris Becker (Lake George), a freshman center at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, was named the MASCAC Rookie of the Week for men’s basketball for the third time in the last four weeks on Dec. 16.
Becker scored 19 points, grabbed four rebounds and had two assists in MCLA’s 89-72 win over Elms on Dec. 10. He shot 9 of 12 from the floor and continues to lead the conference in field goal percentage at 65.6 percent, ranking in the top 20 nationally as well.
Becker, who averages 9.2 points and 3.7 rebounds, has helped the Trailblazers to a 6-4 record in the first semester. Becker next plays Jan. 4 against Norwich.
Castleton freshman guard John Walsh (Greenwich) has played in six of the Spartans’ first nine games. He averages 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.
Women’s Basketball
SUNY Cobleskill freshman Megan Hughes (Warrensburg) has played in each of the Fighting Tigers’ first nine games this season. A guard/forward, she averages 5.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
For SUNY Adirondack, freshman Kayla Raymond (Warrensburg) is averaging 6.9 points and 2 rebounds, while teammate Danielle Baker (Warrensburg) averages 2.5 points and 4.9 rebounds.
Graceann Bennett (Lake George) started nine of the first 11 games for Georgetown and has played in all of them. She scored a season-high 10 points in the Hoyas’ 57-39 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Dec. 21. She averages 3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She also has 10 blocks, which is second on the team.
Queens College junior Lucy Tougas (Glens Falls) has played in seven games so far, starting four of them. She averages 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
Amber Rockwell (Corinth), a junior center at Paul Smith’s, averages 3.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
Through eight games, Clarkson sophomore forward Maddie Pratt (Bolton) is averaging 2.4 points and 3 rebounds per game. The Golden Knights are 4-4 this season.
Baseball
You have free articles remaining.
Bryant University junior Tyler Mattison (Fort Ann) has been ranked one of the top 150 prospects by D1Baseball.com. Mattison was ranked 142nd among the top 150 prospects for the 2020 MLB Draft. he is one of only two players from Northeast Conference on the list.
As a sophomore, Mattison tied for the team lead with nine wins, finishing 9-1 with a 3.47 earned runs average in 80 1/3 innings. He walked 30 and struck out 67. Overall, he is 14-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 29 appearances and has 120 strikeouts in 133 1/3 career innings.
Field Hockey
Castleton’s Gabriella Hunt (Granville) was named to one of the Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III All-Region teams. Hunt made the New England West Second Team.
Hunt, a junior, led the team with 43 points on 18 goals and seven assists, recording a point in 12 of the 19 games she played in. Hunt has 102 career points and is only nine points away from former teammate Sarah Wells for fifth on the all-time list.
Two area players recently completed their freshmen seasons for SUNY Oneonta. Forward Mairina Callahan (Warrensburg) played 11 minutes, while goalie Catherine Claps (Schuylerville) played four minutes, making one save.
Men’s Swimming
University of Connecticut senior Cooper Knapp (Glens Falls) won the 100 butterfly at the Rutgers Invitational on Dec. 6, with a time of 49.09 seconds. The day before, he swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:15.63), second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:22.11) and was third in the 200 individual medley (1:53.26).
Football
Plymouth State (N.H.) sophomore defensive back Quinn Girard (Glens Falls) finished the season with 21 tackles, 11 unassisted, for the Panthers. He also returned an interception for a touchdown as he helped Plymouth State to a 6-4 season.
Indoor Track
SUNY Delhi junior Ian Luhmann (Schuylerville) finished 28th in the men’s 300 meters, with a time of 38.27 seconds at Cornell University’s Greg Page Relays on Dec. 8.
Cross Country
Matthew Palmer (Schuylerville), a senior, was SUNY Oneonta’s second-finishing runner at the NCAA Division III Men’s Cross Country Championships on Nov. 23 at Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky. Palmer was 197th in a time of 26:04.8 for the 4.97-mile course.