College Corner: Becker earns Rookie of Week honor again

Graceann Bennett (Lake George) started nine of the first 11 games for Georgetown and has played in all of them. She scored a season-high 10 points in the Hoyas’ 57-39 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Dec. 21. She averages 3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She also has 10 blocks, which is second on the team.

Queens College junior Lucy Tougas (Glens Falls) has played in seven games so far, starting four of them. She averages 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Amber Rockwell (Corinth), a junior center at Paul Smith’s, averages 3.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Through eight games, Clarkson sophomore forward Maddie Pratt (Bolton) is averaging 2.4 points and 3 rebounds per game. The Golden Knights are 4-4 this season.

Baseball

Bryant University junior Tyler Mattison (Fort Ann) has been ranked one of the top 150 prospects by D1Baseball.com. Mattison was ranked 142nd among the top 150 prospects for the 2020 MLB Draft. he is one of only two players from Northeast Conference on the list.