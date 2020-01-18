Boeheim leads Orange over Virginia Tech; Girard nets six points

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Buddy Boeheim scored 26 points, including 18 in a row for Syracuse at one point, and the Orange stretched their winning streak to three with a 71-69 victory at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Glens Falls graduate Joseph Girard III scored six points for Syracuse.

Boeheim hit six shots in a row during a blistering first-half display that turned a 14-10 deficit into a 28-19 lead for Syracuse (11-7, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Orange led by as many as 16 in the first half, but had to hang on as the Hokies got within a point three times in the final two minutes.

Nahiem Alleyne made five 3-pointers and scored 17 for the Hokies (13-5, 4-3), who called a timeout with 7.4 seconds left trailing 70-69. Landers Nolley, who scored 13, missed a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key and Marek Dolezaj rebounded.

Elijah Hughes added 17 points and Dolezaj had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Orange.

LOUISVILLE 79, DUKE 73

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman David Johnson had a season-high 19 points and No. 11 Louisville hung on down the stretch to beat No. 3 Duke in a key matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s regular-season title chase.