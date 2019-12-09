Le Moyne senior Matthew Walton (Queensbury) is off to a strong start for the Dolphins' men's swim team.
He won the 200-yard freestyle against Ithaca on Nov. 9 with a time of 1 minute, 48.28 seconds. In his next meet, a loss to RIT, he was third in the 200 free (1:49.12) and 100 free (49.24), and fourth in the 50 free (22.51). In a win over Saint Rose on Nov. 23, Walton placed second in the 200 free (1:49.43), third in the 100 free (49.71) and was a member of the winning 200 medley relay team (1:29.12).
Kayla Keddy (Queensbury), a freshman at SUNY Oneonta, swam the opening leg of the second-place 200-yard medley relay team (1:55.68) in a tri-meet with Saint Rose and RPI on Nov. 11.
St. Bonaventure junior Mia Cote (Glens Falls) had a productive weekend at Akron's Zippy Invite, March 7-8. Cote was part of a fourth-place 400 medley relay (1:44.06). She finished sixth in the 100 butterfly (55.46) and 10th in the 200 butterfly (2:03.26).
Women's Basketball
Hudson Valley Community College freshman Kylee Masse (Greenwich), a forward, has played in the Vikings' first nine games and averages 2 points and 4.2 rebounds.
Amber Rockwell (Corinth), a junior center for Paul Smith's, has played in three games for the Bobcats and averages 3.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.
Castleton junior guard Madison Akins (Hudson Falls) has played in the Spartans' first seven games. She averages 0.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Three local players, all freshmen, have seen action for SUNY Adirondack. Kayla Raymond (Warrensburg) averages 7.7 points and 2.1 rebounds. Danielle Baker (Warrensburg) averages 2.8 points and 4.8 rebounds, while Sierra Prisco (South Glens Falls) averages 0.3 rebounds and 0.2 blocks.
Ice Hockey
Northeastern University freshman Connor Murphy (Hudson Falls) has played 19 minutes, 21 seconds against Massachusetts. He made two saves and did not allow a goal.
Castleton sophomore defenseman Andrew Barber (Queensbury) has played in the Spartans' first nine games and has two assists.
You have free articles remaining.
Paul Smith's Gabe Smith (Queensbury), a sophomore forward, has two goals and five assists in three games for the Bobcats. His teammate, senior forward Josh Campbell (Queensbury) has one goal in three games.
Men's Basketball
Utica College junior guard Kobe Lufkin (Argyle) averages 11 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Pioneers. His top-scoring game was a 22-point effort against SUNY Polytechnic on Nov. 26.
Colton Huestis (Ticonderoga), a freshman guard for Alderson Broaddus University (W.V.), has played in four games for the Battlers. He averages 5.8 points and is 7 for 11 shooting, including 6 for 8 on 3-pointers.
Wrestling
Josh Bresette (Fort Ann), a junior at SUNY Oswego, won two bouts by decision (6-2 and 3-1) in the 157-pound class at the New York State Collegiate Championships on Nov. 24.
SUNY Brockport freshman Justin Jones (South Glens Falls) placed first in the 198-pound division at the Mount Union Invitational on Nov. 9. He earned a major decision in the first round, followed by decisions in the semifinals and final.
Women's Volleyball
Alyssa Duguay (Glens Falls), a sophomore defensive specialist at Johnston State (Vt.), played in 15 matches for the Badgers. She finished with 36 digs, six assists, four points and three aces.
Football
A handful of former local standouts recently saw their seasons end in national playoff action. The University at Albany fell 47-21 at Montana State on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Senior offensive lineman Griffin Clancy (Saratoga Springs) helped pave the way for the Great Danes to finish the season at 9-5 overall. Also on Albany's roster this season were redshirt senior receiver Tim Voorhis (Queensbury), redshirt junior receiver Luke Thompson (Saratoga Springs) and freshman offensive lineman Nate Genevick (Cambridge).
Union College also had its season end on Nov. 30 at Salisbury State in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. Senior safety Joe Vanderhoof (Schuylerville) was named to the All-Liberty League second team. Sophomore linebacker Cam Adams (Saratoga Springs) was named to the 2019 Liberty League All-Academic Team. Sophomore offensive lineman Wilson Fisher (Queensbury) and freshman quarterback Stratton Sherman (Schuylerville) were also on the Dutchmen roster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.