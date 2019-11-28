Plattsburgh State junior Abbie Seamans (Bolton) recently was chosen for the All-SUNYAC Third Team in women's soccer.
Seamans, a midfielder, achieved career highs in games started (17) and minutes (1,424). She finished with three goals and two assists. She tied for fourth on the team in goals, was fifth in points and tied for fifth in assists.
Brittany LaPlant (Queensbury) finished her four-year career with Division I Rutgers, having recorded three goals and seven assists for the Scarlet Knights. The team went 15-4-2 this year and was nationally ranked.
Rutgers was 51-15-19 during LaPlant's time, appearing in the NCAA tournament all four years. During her senior year, LaPlant was featured in billboards along the New Jersey Turnpike advertising the school's soccer program.
Maddie Montgomery (Queensbury) is a member of the William Smith team headed to Greensboro, N.C. for the semifinal round of the Division III Women's Soccer Championship. The Herons play Pomona-Pitzer on Dec. 6. Montgomery played in one game before being sidelined by injury.
Field Hockey
Sydney Gagnon (North Warren), a freshman forward for Hartwick College, was named the Empire 8 Conference Rookie of the Year. Gagnon, the fourth rookie of the year in program history, had six goals and 15 points in conference games (14 goals, 33 points overall).
Men's Basketball
Caleb Scrime (Lake George) is playing for Albany College of Pharmacy this season. Through six games, the sophomore is averaging six points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. His top game was a 13-point, three-rebound, two-assist effort against Bryant & Stratton-Syracuse on Nov. 9.
Clarkson senior Matt Higgins (South Glens Falls) has started in the Golden Knights' first four games. The guard averages 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He had a season-high 20 points against Alfred on Nov. 16.
RPI sophomore guard Cam Bleibtrey (Queensbury) has scored two points in one game for the Engineers.
Center Chris Becker (Lake George), a freshman at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, was named the MASCAC Rookie of the Week for the week ending Nov. 23. Becker averaged 13 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 63 percent from the field (12 for 19) in a 1-1 week for the Trailblazers.
Women's Basketball
Through Clarkson's first three games, sophomore forward Maddie Pratt (Bolton) averages 2 points and 2.7 rebounds.
Hartwick senior guard Erin Langworthy (Warrensburg) averages 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in two games played for the Hawks.
Sage Colleges junior forward Madasyn Bush (North Warren) averages 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds through the Gators' first four games, all of which she has started.
Emily Vallee (Schuylerville), a sophomore forward for RPI, scored four points against Saint Elizabeth. She has played in four games so far.
Women's Swimming
SUNY Cortland sophomore Kailyn Anselment (Glens Falls) placed second in the 50-yard backstroke and 100 backstroke in the Red Dragons' 187-92 win over Buffalo State on Nov. 9. Anselment's time in the 50 back was 32.25, and 1:10.24 in the 100.
Men's Swimming
Saint Michael's freshman Dennis Sullivan (Hudson Falls) was second in both 1-meter diving events in a 144-82 loss to Clarkson on Nov. 16. Sullivan scored 136.10 points in the higher of his two events. He won the 1-meter diving with 114.52 points in a 152.5-53.5 win over Colby-Sawyer on Nov. 2.
Ice Hockey
Connor Tuttle (Queensbury) is a sophomore defenseman for SUNY Canton. He has played in six of the team's first eight games.
Nazareth junior goalie Sean Kuhn (Glens Falls) has played in four games so far. He has a 3.55 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
Cross Country
RPI sophomore Frank Triolo (South Glens Falls) ran in four meets this season for the Engineers, who finished 10th at the Division III National Championships on Nov. 23. His best finish was a time of 26:23.9 at the Connecticut College Invitational on Oct. 19.
