Morgan Smith (South Glens Falls) made Division II history recently by becoming the first woman to score in a Northeast-10 Conference football game.
Smith, a redshirt freshman at Franklin Pierce, kicked three extra points in the team’s 29-27 win over Curry College on Sept. 14. It was the Ravens’ first win as a Division II program. She is believed to be the second woman to score a point in a Division II football game. Tonya Butler of West Alabama kicked a field goal on Sept. 13, 2003.
Smith, who played both soccer and football during her senior year at South Glens Falls, started as a member of the Ravens’ women’s soccer team last fall but appeared in just one game.
“I missed football a lot,” Smith said in an ncaa.com release. “When I spoke to some of the football guys, they said I should try out, that they didn’t have a set kicker yet. So I decided in the spring that I would go and ask head coach (Russell) Gaskamp to give me a shot. He brought me down to the field, had me kick and told me I had a spot in the fall.”
Smith added another extra point in the Ravens’ 52-7 loss to Pace on Sept. 21.
Plymouth (N.H.) State sophomore Quinn Girard (Glens Falls) was chosen as the Defensive Player of the Week for the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Girard, a defensive back, played a major role in the Panthers’ 34-9 victory Saturday over Worcester State, recording four solo tackles, a pass knockdown and returning his first career interception for a touchdown. He was part of a defense that held the Lancers to 145 yards total offense. Plymouth State is 3-0 on the season.
Volleyball
Saint Michael’s has started its season 1-6, with the win coming over Salem (W.V.). In that match, sophomore Grace Fornabia (Saratoga Catholic) had five kills and two blocks, while senior Tanner Barton (Hudson Falls) had 10 digs. For the season, Fornabia has 21 kills, six blocks and 25 points. Barton has recorded 37 digs, second-best on the team, and six assists.
Alfred University freshman Katie Geruso (Queensbury) has scored 40.5 points and has 19 kills for the Saxons in their first 17 matches.
Alexandra Drohobycky (Schuylerville), a junior at Fashion Institute of Technology, has 17 digs and six aces in the team’s first 13 matches. The Tigers are unbeaten and ranked seventh in the latest NJCAA poll.
Cazenovia sophomore Alicen Simpson (Argyle) has four points, four kills and five digs for the Wildcats (1-11). Freshman teammate Delaney Camp (Queensbury) has nine points, nine kills and 10 digs.
Women’s Tennis
Nazareth junior Marissa Towers (South Glens Falls) has a singles record of 3-4 and a doubles record of 3-4 also. Her first singles win was a marathon affair, defeating Alfred’s Kailey Reyes, 7-6 (7-4), 5-7 (13-11), 13-11.
Saint Michael’s senior Autumn Tamlyn (Queensbury) rallied from a set down to win her No. 6 singles match over Bentley’s Cindy Luo, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. For the season, she has a 1-2 singles record.
Field Hockey
Skidmore senior Jordan Mjaatvedt (Corinth) has tied with two other teammates for the team lead in goals, with three through seven games. She scored both of the Thoroughbreds’ goals in a 2-1 win over Thomas on Sept. 21.
Utica College has a number of local players contributing. Sophomore goalie Megan Chamberlain (Queensbury) has started the Pioneers’ first six games and has a 2.27 goals-against average and .823 save percentage. Junior forward Sabrina Whitehouse (Greenwich) has two goals and two assists in the first six games. Senior forward Joanna Gaertner (Schuylerville) has played five games, while sophomore midfielder Kennedy Guy (Glens Falls) has played three.
Cross Country
Siena junior Regina Rosati (South Glens Falls) finished 21st out of 146 female runners at the Henry Mercer Monmouth Invitational on Sept. 21. Her time for the 3.1 miles was 19:13.36. Sophomore teammate Megan Linendoll (Hudson Falls) was 130th in 22:58.84).
On the men’s side, Siena freshman Brandon Olden (North Warren) was 50th out of 145 runners with a 5-mile time of 28:08.61.
Women’s Soccer
Cazenovia sophomore goalkeeper Caitlin Kelleher (Schuylerville) has played in each of the Wildcats’ first four games, starting in two of them. She has a goals-against average of 2.03 and a save percentage of .667.
