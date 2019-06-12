Two local baseball players not only earned league/area honors, but are playing in the prestigious Cape Cod League this summer.
Bryant University sophomore pitcher Tyler Mattison (Fort Ann) is playing for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, while Wofford College junior Brett Rodriguez (Queensbury), a shortstop, is playing for the Cotuit Kettleers.
Mattison, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound righthander, was a first team All-NEC selection and a third team All-New England selection. He went 9-1 this season with a 3.47 ERA. He struck out 67 over 80 1/3 innings.
Rodriguez started all 61 games and hit .324, had a slugging percentage of .469, had 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 43 RBIs. He scored 56 runs and was 33 of 39 on stolen base attempts. He also had a fielding percentage of .926 and was first-team All-Southern Conference.
Women’s Lacrosse
University at Albany’s Mara Bureau (Queensbury) completed her junior season as a defender for the Great Danes. She started all 18 games and helped UAlbany finish second in the America East Conference. She had 18 draw controls and 13 ground balls. Academically, she finished the semester with a 4.0 GPA while pursuing a multidisciplinary degree in biochemistry and molecular biology, and minoring in neuroscience.
Johnson & Wales attack Maria Patane (Greenwich) was named to the first team of the GNAC All-Conference Team. It was the second straight year Patane, a rising senior, made the first team. She finished with 58 goals, 44 assists and 35 ground balls.
Rowing
A pair of Schuylerville High School graduates walked away with the William Smith postseason rowing awards. Junior Anna Moreau won the S. Ford Weiskittel Most Valuable Oarswoman Award for the second straight year, while freshman Freya Birkas-Dent won the Rowing Coaches Award.
Moreau returned to the varsity eight’s lineup after spending the fall semester studying abroad. Moreau claimed a silver medal at the Liberty League Championship. A 2018 All-Liberty League selection, she finished ninth at the NIRC Regatta. William Smith’s varsity eight was ranked ninth in the final Division III US Rowing/CRCA Poll.
Birkas-Dent mainly competed in the second varsity eight during her rookie season. She made her collegiate debut in the novice eight, finishing second in the novice eight event in the Challenge on the Canal. Birkas-Dent made her second varsity eight debut at the Head of the Genesee, finishing fifth. At the Liberty League Championships, the second varsity eight finished fourth.
Golf
SUNY Adirondack’s Garrett Stevens (Whitehall) and Ryan Mahardy (South Glens Falls) finished their seasons at the NJCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship from June 4-7 at Chautauqua Country Club.
Stevens, a sophomore, tied for 26th place with a 34-over-par 322 on rounds of 80, 82, 75 and 85. Mahardy, a freshman, tied for 48th with rounds of 84, 85, 82 and 80 for a 331.
