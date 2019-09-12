Rutgers University senior forward Brittany LaPlant (Queensbury) recorded a career-high three assists in the Scarlet Knights' 4-1 win over Hofstra on Sept. 5. LaPlant also has one goal this season, a game-winner in Rutgers' 1-0 win over Tennessee on Aug. 29.
Rutgers is ranked 19th in the latest United Soccer Coaches Division I poll.
Sarah Kohls (Lake George), a freshman midfielder/forward at Clarkson University, scored her first collegiate goal in the Golden Knights' 1-0 win over SUNY Potsdam on Sept. 4. She earned her first point with an assist in the team's 2-0 win over SUNY Brockport on Aug. 31.
Hartwick College junior forward Gabrielle Kreppein (South Glens Falls) scored the Hawks' lone goal, her first of the season, in a 1-0 win over Clarkson on Sept. 8.
Lexi Potter (South Glens Falls) has two goals and an assist in five games with Gordon College. Amya Naja (South Glens Falls) scored her first college goal for Le Moyne on Sept. 5 in a 3-1 win over Roberts Wesleyan.
Another South High alumni, Gabrielle Kreppein, leads the Hartwick College scoring list with two goals. The junior scored goals in games against Clarkson and Skidmore.
Football
Cole Burgess (Greenwich), a sophomore at SUNY Cortland, was named the school's male athlete of the week for the week ending Sept. 8. Burgess caught four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in the Red Dragons' season-opening 63-0 win over Fitchburg State on Sept. 7. He also returned four punts for a total of 30 yards.
Castleton University sophomore defensive lineman Andrew Genier (Whitehall) had one solo tackle — a sack for a nine-yard loss — to go with one assisted tackle in the Spartans' 23-17 loss to Plymouth State on Sept. 7. Genier transferred to Castleton from Utica College.
His teammate, junior running back Lucas Morse (Whitehall), had one rush for two yards.
St. Lawrence junior receiver Andrew Murphy (Glens Falls) had two catches for 32 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown, in the Saints' 40-14 loss to Utica on Sept. 7.
Field Hockey
Castleton University junior midfielder Gabriella Hunt (Granville) totaled three goals and one assist in the Spartans' 8-0 win over SUNY Morrisville on Sept. 1. She also scored a goal in the team's 3-2 loss to Union on Aug. 30.
Hartwick College freshman midfielder Sydney Gagnon (North Warren) had a goal and two assists in the Hawks' 8-2 win over SUNY Morrisville on Sept. 6. She has started all three of the Hawks' games and has a total of two goals and two assists.
Sage Colleges sophomore forward Charity Rushinski (Salem) scored her first goal of the season in the Gators' season-opening 3-2 loss to Drew on Aug. 30.
SUNY Brockport's Katelynn Mello (Glens Falls), a sophomore forward, has two goals and two assists through the Golden Eagles' first three games.
Men's Soccer
Through five games, SUNY Potsdam senior forward Teddy Bruschini (South Glens Falls) leads the Bears in scoring with three goals and two assists. His high game was a two-goal, one-assist effort in a 7-0 win over Paul Smith's on Aug. 31.
Bruschini's teammate, freshman back Raymond Jones (Queensbury), has started all five games.
Hartwick freshman back/midfielder Drew Crawford (Queensbury) scored his first collegiate goal in the Hawks' 2-1 win over Farmingdale State on Sept. 1.
Women's Tennis
Hartwick junior Hannah Pettis (Glens Falls) has a 1-3 singles record and 0-4 doubles record in the Hawks' first three matches.
SUNY Oneonta sophomore Olivia Fraser (Queensbury) partnered with Mya Lipscomb to win the No. 3 doubles match over their Alfred University opponents on Aug. 29. She next partnered with Rebecca Macdonald to win her next two matches. She also has a 2-0 singles record.
Cross Country
SUNY Canton junior Adeline Wagner (Glens Falls) placed 10th in the women's 3.1-mile race at the NVU-Johnson Invitational on Aug. 31. Her time was 38:01.
Volleyball
Haylee Lefebvre (Glens Falls), a junior middle hitter/right hitter at SUNY Delhi, has 19 kills, six digs, four blocks and 25 1/2 points in the Broncos' first three matches.
RIT senior middle hitter Shelby Doheny (South Glens Falls) has played in all seven of the Tigers' matches. She has 16 kills, 11 blocks and five digs.
Golf
Sage Colleges freshman Connor Affinito (Queensbury) shot an 89 in his first collegiate match, the SUNY Cobleskill Jug Invitational, on Sept. 6 at Cobleskill Country Club.
Coaching
Laurie Darling Gutheil, a history teacher at South Glens Falls High School, won her 350th career game as head coach of the Saint Rose women's soccer team on Sept. 5, when the Golden Knights topped Queens 3-0. In her 24th season, her career record is 350-103-35.
Dani DeGregory, a Greenwich and Skidmore College graduate, was named Skidmore's assistant field hockey coach in June. DeGregory is also working toward her doctorate of chiropractic degree from New York Chiropractic College in August 2020.
Duke Beck, former baseball coach at Greenwich, was appointed an assistant baseball coach at Skidmore on Sept. 8. Beck recently retired from Greenwich after 27 years of service. He was baseball coach for 24 years and won 425 games, including one state championship, five regional championships and seven sectional championships. He is a 2016 inductee to the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame.
