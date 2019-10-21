Olivia Fraser (Queensbury), a sophomore at SUNY Oneonta, earned first-team All-SUNYAC honors in women's tennis recently.
Fraser earned the honor for both singles and doubles, in which she partnered with Rebecca Macdonald. Fraser had an 8-4 singles record, including 5-2 in conference action, alternating between first and second singles. She and Macdonald went 11-2 in doubles, including 5-1 in conference play.
Saint Michael's senior Autumn Tamlyn (Queensbury) played a strong second set before losing 6-2, 6-3 in her sixth singles match against Franklin Pierce on Oct. 9.
Women's Soccer
Cazenovia College sophomore Caitlin Kelleher (Schuylerville) has started five games and played in eight for the Wildcats. She has a 1.61 goals-against average and a .750 save percentage.
Abigail Seamans (Bolton), a junior midfielder for SUNY Plattsburgh, had the assist on both Cardinals goals in a 2-1 win over Potsdam on Oct. 12. Seamans has a goal and two assists in 12 games.
Ashley Flynn (Schuylerville), a junior defender at Paul Smith's College, played in 11 of the Bobcats' 12 games. She registered three goals and one assisst.
Hudson Valley CC sophomore midfielder Cassie Patrick (Schuylerville) has seven assists after starting 10 of the 11 games she's played in. Teammate Emily Purkey (Ticonderoga), a freshman forward, has added two goals and two assists in nine games.
Field Hockey
Utica College forward Sabrina Whitehouse (Greenwich), a junior, was named the Empire 8 Conference Offensive Player of the Week, for the week ending Oct. 5. She had a goal and three assists in the Pioneers' 4-0 win over Sage. Through 11 games, all of which she has started, she has three goals and seven assists for 13 points, second highest on the team.
Leah Foster (Greenwich), a senior forward for New England College, scored her first goal of the season in the Pilgrims' 3-2 win over Anna Maria on Oct. 1. She also has three assists this season.
Football
St. Lawrence University junior Andrew Murphy (Glens Falls) had three catches for 58 yards, including a long of 45 yards, in the Saints' 59-20 loss to Ithaca on Oct. 12. He added five receptions for a game-high 142 yards and touchdowns of 71 and 42 yards in a 38-17 loss to Union. For the season, Murphy has 30 catches for 528 yards and four touchdowns for 2-4 St. Lawrence.
Golf
SUNY Canton freshman Zack LaFave (South Glens Falls) shot an 83 to tie for tie for 13th place at the Paul Smith's Invitational on Sept. 28 at Saranac Inn Golf Club. In previous action, he fired rounds of 86 and 81 for a 167, to finish in 33rd place at the Utica College Fall Invitational on Sept. 21-22.
Cross Country
Clarkson University senior Erika Abrantes (Lake George) placed 42nd overall, with a time of 24 minutes, 27.1 seconds for 3.7 miles in the Ronald C. Hoffmann Invitational at St. Lawrence University on Oct. 12.
Volleyball
Paige Farrington (Lake George), a senior libero at Paul Smith's College, has 340 assists (team high), 115 digs, 97 points (including 67 service aces) for the Bobcats. Her teammate, sophomore Erin Bryant (Schuylerville), a defensive specialist, has 133 digs.
Saint Michael's College senior Tanner Barton (Hudson Falls) had a team-high seven digs in a 3-0 loss to Stonehill on Oct. 19.
