SUNY Cortland sophomore Cole Burgess (Greenwich) leads the Red Dragons’ football team in receiving. Through nine games, the 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver has 49 catches for 848 yards and eight touchdowns.
His six 100-yard games this season is one game shy of a single-season school record.
Burgess and the Red Dragons will have an exciting rivalry game coming up. Cortland and Ithaca will play their annual “Cortaca Jug” game on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Ticket sales for the Cortaca Jug game between have already set an all-time record for a Division III football game, according to the New York City Chapter of the National Football Foundation, which is coordinating the game. As of Nov. 2, approximately 39,000 tickets had been sold for the game. The previous record of 37,355 was set in 2017 for a game held at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Women’s Soccer
Hudson Valley Community College advanced to the NJCAA Region 3 District A Championship vs. Mohawk Valley on Nov. 3, but lost 3-1. One of the big reasons for the Vikings’ success was the play of sophomore midfielder Cassie Patrick (Schuylerville). She had seven assists, including the one against Mohawk Valley. She played in 14 of the team’s 16 games and started 13 of them.
Field Hockey
Sydney Gagnon (North Warren) leads Hartwick College in scoring. The freshman forward/midfielder has 14 goals and five assists for 33 points. The Hawks won the Empire 8 on Nov. 9, qualifying for the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Utica College junior forward Sabrina Whitehouse (Greenwich) led the Pioneers in scoring with seven goals and 10 assists for 24 points. Teammate Joanna Gaertner (Schuylerville), a senior forward, added one goal in 16 games played. Defensively, Megan Chamberlain (Queensbury), a sophomore, started every game in goal and had a 2.44 goals-against average and .761 save percentage. Kennedy Guy (Glens Falls), a sophomore midfielder, played in 10 games.
Women’s Swimming
Clarkson sophomore diver Emily Weaver (Hudson Falls) placed second in the 3-meter and third in the 1-meter in the Golden Knights’ loss to St. Lawrence on Nov. 1.
Women’s Basketball
Graceann Bennett (Lake George), a freshman forward, started her first collegiate game for Georgetown in the Hoyas’ 66-52 loss to Davidson on Nov. 5. She went 1 for 6 from the field for two points, grabbed one rebound and had one assist in 19 minutes.
Wrestling
Castleton sophomore Jason Hoffman (Hadley-Luzerne) finished second in the 184-pound weight class at the Ithaca Invitational on Nov. 1-2. He won three times by pins and once by major decision. He dropped the championship match 9-4, but led the team with 21 points over the two days.
Volleyball
Saint Michael’s senior Tanner Barton (Hudson Falls) had 10 digs, and sophomore Grace Fornabia (Saratoga Catholic) had a team-high five kills in the team’s loss to Le Moyne. In a loss to Saint Rose, Fornabia had nine kills and Barton had a team-high 12 digs.
Rowing
St. Lawrence junior Matthew Parent (Glens Falls) was a member of the Saints’ B four boat that took third place out of 17 boats at the Head of the Genesee. The boat finished in 19 minutes, 3.85 seconds. At the Head of the Fish on Fish Creek on Oct. 26, the B four boat was 19th in 12:36.81.
Rugby
Castleton freshman Saidi St. Andrews (Ticonderoga) had two tries for the Spartans in their 2-1 win over New England College on Oct. 27.
