Zachary Ahrens (South Glens Falls), a senior linebacker for Worcester Polytechnic Institute, earned NEWMAC Football weekly honors for the week ending Sept. 15.
Ahrens was named the conference's Defensive Athlete of the Week after leading all players with 13 tackles, including 10 unassisted, as the Engineers topped rival RPI 6-3 on Sept. 14. He also recovered a fumble to seal the victory.
For the season, Ahrens has 29 tackles (second on the team through five games) and the Engineers are 5-0 and are among the "others receiving votes" in the Division III national rankings.
Through four games, SUNY Cortland sophomore receiver Cole Burgess (Greenwich) leads the team in receiving with a team-high 16 catches, 333 yards and five touchdowns.
Castleton's Andrew Genier (Whitehall), a sophomore defensive lineman, has made six tackles, including one sack, in the Spartans' first four games. His teammate Lucas Morse (Whitehall), a junior running back, has four carries for 6 yards.
Women's soccer
Rutgers senior Brittany LaPlant (Queensbury) was named Offensive Player of the Week by the Big Ten on Tuesday. She recorded five points on two goals and an assist as the Scarlet Knights won a pair of games.
Brittany LaPlant cannot be stopped!! The senior forward evades two defenders to even the game with her second goal of the year! #RFutbol 1, Penn State 1 pic.twitter.com/SsO61jv9rZ— RutgersWomensSoccer (@RUWSoccer) October 4, 2019
LaPlant scored the tying goal and assisted on another goal as Rutgers beat Penn State 3-2 in overtime. Division I Rutgers (9-2-1) is ranked 21st in the nation.
SUNY Adirondack freshman Kylah Lindgren (Fort Ann) leads the 1-8-1 Timberwolves in scoring with four goals for eight points. Freshman teammate Megan McCane (Queensbury) has added one goal and one assist.
Sarah Kohls (Lake George) scored a second-half goal as Clarkson beat Plattsburgh State 2-1 on Tuesday night. The freshman has two goals and an assist so far this season.
Lexi Potter (South Glens Falls) scored a goal as Gordon College tied Lesley University 2-2 earlier this week. She is the team's third-leading scorer with four goals and two assists.
Volleyball
Saint Michael's sophomore Grace Fornabia (Saratoga Catholic) had six kills and an ace, while senior Tanner Barton (Hudson Falls) had five digs in the team's 3-0 loss to Mercy on Oct. 1. On Oct. 5 in a 3-0 loss to Bentley, Fornabia had six kills and two blocks, with Barton recording 10 digs and three assists.
Hudson Valley Community College freshmen Andraya Warner-Davis (Queensbury) and Makenzie Young (Queensbury) are having god seasons for the Vikings. Warner-Davis, an outside hitter/defensive specialist, has 77 kills, 129 digs, seven blocks and 122 points. Young has nine kills, 48 digs and 10 points.
The St. Lawrence volleyball team has a distinctly local flavor. The Saints (17-3) have sophomore outside/middle hitter Annika Kreppein (South Glens Falls), sophomore defensive specialist Reagan Collier-Hogan (Hudson Falls) and senior middle hitter/right side Amanda Teppo (Queensbury).
Kreppein has 102.5 points, 91 kills, seven assists, 58 digs, 13 blocks and five service aces. Collier-Hogan has 15 points, five kills, 28 assists, 218 digs and 10 service aces. Teppo has accumulated 167.5 points (second on team), 103 kills, seven assists, 42 digs, a team-high 76 blocks and 16 service aces.
SUNY Delhi junior Haylee Lefebvre (Glens Falls), a middle hitter, has played in all 13 of the Broncos' matches thus far. She has 53 kills and 19 blocks.
SUNY Polytechnic Institute sophomore middle blocker Samantha Humiston (Argyle) has played in six of the Wildcats' first 15 matches. She has two kills and two points.
Field Hockey
Franklin Pierce junior Olivia Barnes (Greenwich) was named Northeast-10 Conference Goalkeeper of the Week for the week ending Sept. 29. Barnes played every minute in goal in a 2-0 week and posted a 1.00 goals-against average and an .818 save percentage. She made a total of nine saves on 11 shots in wins over Bentley and Molloy. For the season, she has started all 10 games, has made 66 saves, has a 1.59 goals-against average and .805 save percentage.
SUNY Morrisville sophomore Grace Hanehan (Schuylerville), a midfielder, overwhelmingly leads the Mustangs in scoring with 20 points, on six goals and eight assists.
Women's Tennis
McKenna Clark (Glens Falls), a freshman at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, was voted Rookie of the Year and named to the singles first team for the North Atlantic Conference. Clark finished 7-3 in singles competition, including 5-1 in the conference.
Women's Swimming
St. Bonaventure junior Mia Cote (Glens Falls) placed fifth in the 100 butterfly during the Bonnies' opening meet against Penn State and Liberty on Oct. 4. Her time was 1:00.58.
Cross Country
Hartwick College junior Harry Helsinki (Johnsburg) was the Hawks' second male finisher and 27th overall at the Cazenovia Homecoming Invitational on Sept. 28. His time for the 4.97-mile race was 34:19.9.
Men's Soccer
Through nine games, all starts, Hartwick freshman Drew Crawford (Queensbury) has one goal and one assist.
SUNY Adirondack has a mostly local team this season, and freshman midfielder Seth Davis (Glens Falls) is second on the team in scoring (through nine games) with two goals and one assist for five points. Fellow freshmen Phillip Shambo (Lake George) and Parker Rescott (Granville) both have one goal and one assist for the 1-10 Timberwolves. Freshman goalie Justin Fenton (Hudson Falls) has played in seven games, has a 6.44 goals-against average and .592 save percentage.
