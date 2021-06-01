Coleman powers Cortland State into D-III World Series

AUBURN — Former Saratoga Springs standout Dan Coleman earned MVP honors Monday as the Cortland State baseball team defeated Tufts 13-2 to capture the Auburn Regional and reach the NCAA Division III World Series.

Also on the Red Dragons' roster are former Queensbury standout Ryan Flansburg and Saratoga's Dan Hobbs, both pitchers. Coleman is a utility player, and all three are seniors.

On Monday, Coleman — who also played for the Glens Falls Dragons in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League — went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a walk, five RBI and two runs scored to power Cortland.

Cortland (31-7) is scheduled to face Salisbury in the World Series on Friday at 7:45 p.m. CDT in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Wheaton and Rowan are also in the Red Dragons' pod.

Coleman is batting .318 for the Red Dragons, while Flansburg has a 6-1 pitching record and a 2.91 ERA. Cortland won the SUNYAC title on May 22, beating Oswego State in a best-of-three series.

