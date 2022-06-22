 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cohen goes eight innings as Dragons beat Amsterdam

  • 0

AMSTERDAM — A four-run eighth inning lifted the Glens Falls Dragons to a 4-2 win over Amsterdam on Wednesday in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Shuttleworth Park.

The Dragons won for the fourth time in 15 games. They host Oneonta on Thursday night at East Field (7 p.m.).

Dragons starter Daniel Cohen of South Glens Falls pitched eight strong innings to get the win. He allowed two runs on four hits. Ryan Taffe finished up in the ninth for the save.

Glens Falls were shut out through the first seven innings, but loaded the bases in the eighth. Two runs scored on wild pitches before Reece DeCastro and Sam Browning drove in runs with singles.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News