Cohen goes eight innings as Dragons beat Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM — A four-run eighth inning lifted the Glens Falls Dragons to a 4-2 win over Amsterdam on Wednesday in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Shuttleworth Park.

The Dragons won for the fourth time in 15 games. They host Oneonta on Thursday night at East Field (7 p.m.).

Dragons starter Daniel Cohen of South Glens Falls pitched eight strong innings to get the win. He allowed two runs on four hits. Ryan Taffe finished up in the ninth for the save.

Glens Falls were shut out through the first seven innings, but loaded the bases in the eighth. Two runs scored on wild pitches before Reece DeCastro and Sam Browning drove in runs with singles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0