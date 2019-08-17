MALTA — Corinth's Connor Cleveland earned his second win of the season Friday at Albany-Saratoga Speedway.
Cleveland captured the 25-lap sportsman race. He started 14th, worked his way into the top five after six laps. He took the lead for good coming out of the third turn on lap 19.
